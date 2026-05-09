Chelsea put on 'alert' over potential summer transfer for highly-rated Arsenal youngster

By Ben Sully | 09 May 2026 13:43

Chelsea have reportedly emerged as a potential destination for Arsenal attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri.

The 19-year-old has made 51 senior appearances for the Gunners, registering 10 goals and two assists during his time with the first team.

However, he struggled for regular minutes in the first half of the current season and was subsequently loaned out to Marseille in France.

The hope was that Nwaneri would showcase his best form at Marseille before returning to Arsenal in the summer, but that positive scenario has failed to materialise.

Nwaneri has started just three of his nine Ligue 1 appearances and has been left on the bench as an unused substitute for three of the last four league games.

© Imago

Chelsea monitoring Nwaneri ahead of summer window

With Nwaneri coming to the end of his disappointing loan spell, Caught Offside are reporting that Arsenal could look to sell the young attacker this summer.

The report claims that the Gunners could demand around £35m to £40m to generate a sale that would count as pure profit.

Chelsea are said to have a 'long-term appreciation' for Nwaneri and are said to be 'alert' to his uncertain situation at Arsenal.

Nwaneri is also said to be a possible target for Borussia Dortmund and the two Italian giants of Juventus and AC Milan.

© Iconsport / PA Images

How likely is a move to Chelsea?

Having found life difficult in France, Nwaneri faces an uphill task to convince Mikel Arteta that he should be part of his plans for the 2026-27 season.

That said, the attacking midfielder should not be defined by one loan spell at a club that has experienced a tricky season in Ligue 1.

Arsenal are more likely to consider another loan move for Nwaneri than entertain a permanent exit this summer.

They will also be reluctant to sell him to a Premier League rival, who would then have the chance to develop Nwaneri's all-round game and potentially generate a significant profit in the future.