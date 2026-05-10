Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United team news: Starting lineups confirmed as Murillo, Anthony Gordon decisions made

By Darren Plant | 10 May 2026 12:51 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 13:05

Nottingham Forest head coach Vitor Pereira has decided against taking any risks on Murillo in Sunday's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.

The Brazilian defender has been absent for a number of games with a hamstring injury, but the hope had been that he could return this weekend.

However, still holding a six-point advantage over the relegation zone, Pereira has left one of his key players out of his squad for the match at the City Ground.

Pereira appears to have switched to a back three, with Jair Cunha, Nikola Milenkovic and Morato all chosen.

Luca Netz is handed just his second Premier League start, seemingly at left wing-back, with Neco Williams on the opposite flank.

Meanwhile, Taiwo Awoniyi is rewarded for his two goals against Chelsea at the start of the week with an opportunity down the centre of the attack.

A total of four alterations have been made from the team that started the 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa, with Matz Sels and Dilane Bakwa also being recalled for the Tricky Trees.

As expected, there is no place in the squad for Morgan Gibbs-White, who continues to recover from a nasty cut to his forehead from the game with Chelsea.

© Imago / Focus Images

Hall to play in unfamiliar Newcastle role?

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe has seemingly selected Lewis Hall in the unfamiliar role of right-back for the game in the East Midlands.

That is a consequence of Lewis Miley joining the Magpies injury list alongside Tino Livramento.

Anthony Gordon, who is being linked with a transfer away from St James' Park, remains out of the starting lineup.

Nick Woltemade is the other of two changes made by Howe, replacing Joe Willock in a creative-midfield role.

William Osula has scored in three of his last four appearances and retains his place down the centre of the attack.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato; Williams, Anderson, Dominguez, Netz; Bakwa, Jesus; Awoniyi

Subs: Ortega, Wood, Da Silva Moreira, Lucca, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Whitehall, Sinclair

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Hall, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Woltemade; Murphy, Osula, Joelinton

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Wissa, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga, Willock, A.Murphy, Ramsey