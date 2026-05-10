Man City transfer news: Aston Villa 'still interested' in summer deal for attacker

By Darren Plant | 10 May 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 12:31

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to hold negotiations with Manchester City for Omar Marmoush.

The West Midlands outfit are on the brink of securing Champions League qualification through their position in the Premier League table.

Victory over Burnley on Sunday afternoon would achieve that feat before a closing double-header of Liverpool and Manchester City with the Europa League final against Freiburg sandwiched in between.

However, regardless of whether Villa find themselves back at European football's top table, Unai Emery will need to wheel and deal in the transfer market courtesy of Villa's position with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

According to Football Insider, Villa have ambitions to tempt Man City into parting ways with Marmoush.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Aston Villa retain Marmoush interest

The report alleges that Villa are continuing to monitor any developments with the future of the Egypt international.

Marmoush has been restricted to nine starts and 18 substitute outings in the Premier League and Champions League during 2025-26.

With just two goals and three assists coming during those matches, it is suggested that the 27-year-old is nearing an exit from the Etihad Stadium.

Villa are said to be one of the clubs who registered an interest in loaning the player during the winter market, only to fail to push through that deal.

There are over three years remaining on Marmoush's contract, keeping Man City in a strong position with regards to his future.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Aston Villa are outsiders for Marmoush

Given that Aston Villa can be viewed as rivals of Man City to a certain degree, it feels unrealistic to expect club officials to give the green light to a loan deal.

Furthermore, when Marmoush cost £59m upon arriving at Man City in January 2025, they would want to recoup as much of that fee as possible if they are to part ways with Marmoush.

Villa are not in a position to commit to a fee anywhere in the region of £50m without cashing in on a star player.

That could come through Morgan Rogers moving elsewhere, with Marmoush viewed as a direct alternative to the England international.

However, Emery may want to aim higher if he is required to replace one of his key squad members.