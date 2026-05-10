Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'favourites' to land Juventus striker this summer

By Carter White | 10 May 2026 10:15

Leeds United have reportedly moved ahead of Premier League rivals in the summer race for Juventus striker Lois Openda.

After a recent upturn of results in the top flight, the Whites are closing on in securing their Premier League status for another season, facing relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Monday night.

Looking ahead to the 2026-27 campaign, Daniel Farke's side are targeting improvements all over the pitch as they seek to become a competitor in the top half of the standings, with a certain Frenchman of particular interest.

Leeds are supposedly keen on bringing Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi to Elland Road for the beginning of next term, with the defender performing admirably on loan at West Ham United this season.

Disasi's Hammers and Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham are embroiled in a fight for Premier League safety, with the latter recently recording back-to-back victories to boost their chances of a top-17 placement.

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Leeds leading race to sign Juventus man Openda?

According to Football Insider, Leeds are determined to improve their attacking options during the summer transfer window, providing competition and support for towering marksman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The report claims that the Whites are willing to invest a significant amount on bringing Juventus man Openda to Elland Road for the 2026-27 campaign, when a top-half Premier League finish should be the aim.

As well as Farke's troops, it is understood that newly-promoted Coventry City are interested in sealing the services of Openda, who is appearing set for a switch to England during the summer trading point.

The Belgium international is currently on loan at Allianz Stadium from RB Leipzig, however, Juve are obligated to purchase the striker for £35m at the conclusion of the season, taking him away from the Bundesliga challengers.

Despite this, the Old Lady supposedly possess no interest in keeping Openda at the club into next season, with a loan-to-buy agreement being eyed up by both Leeds and top-flight returnees Coventry.

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Fall from grace for Openda

Netting 41 goals across 93 matches for RB Leipzig between July 2023 and September 2025, Openda quickly established himself as one of Europe's most promising attackers, prompting a Juventus swoop last year.

Unfortunately, the Italian top flight has failed to see the best of the 26-year-old, who has scored just once across 24 Serie A appearances, last making the net ripple against Roma in late December.

Preparing to be made surplus to requirements by manager Luciano Spalletti next campaign, Openda is looking for a new challenge away from Allianz Stadium, with Leeds' Elland Road a possible destination.