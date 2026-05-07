Preview: RB Leipzig vs St Pauli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 07 May 2026 23:03 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 23:04

RB Leipzig have an opportunity to secure Champions League football when they host relegation-threatened St Pauli for a tasty Bundesliga clash at the Red Bull Arena this Saturday afternoon.

Die Roten Bullen are just one win away from securing their return to the European elite, while their opponents are desperate for points after dropping into the automatic relegation spots.

Match preview

Saturday’s match will mark the first major event in Leipzig since Monday’s car attack in the city centre which saw two people lose their lives.

While the city remains in mourning, RB Leipzig players will pay their respects by wearing black armbands during their match at the Red Bull Arena.

The club’s fans have also decided to cancel their planned fan march, and they will replace their usual red and white flags with black and white ones.

Head coach Ole Werner cut an emotional figure during the pre-match press conference, though he does believe that Saturday’s ‘special atmosphere’ will be much needed.

Victory would secure Champions League football for Leipzig next season, though Die Roten Bullen are coming into this game on the back of a painful 4-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

That result not only ended their five-match winning run, but it was also the first time since January that Die Roten Bullen conceded four goals in a single game.

Leipzig, who boast the third-best defence in the competition, will be looking for a much-improved defensive performance as they set sights on a 12th Bundesliga clean sheet this season.

© Imago / Eibner

While Leipzig contemplate rubbing shoulders with European giants in the Champions League, St Pauli are facing a serious risk of dropping into the second division.

Head coach Alexander Blessin watched his side drop into the automatic relegation spots last weekend following a 2-1 defeat to Mainz 05.

The lack of intensity has become a serious issue for St Pauli in recent games, and that was underlined by their paltry 40% tackle success rate in the first half last Sunday.

The Hamburg outfit are in the midst of an eight-match winless run in the Bundesliga, picking up just three points since the start of March.

Blessin and his men have not tasted victory since their 1-0 success over Hoffenheim back in February, and one of the main drivers for their recent troubles has been a clear lack of goals.

The Kiezkicker have rattled the net four times in just over two months, leaving them with the worst attacking record in the competition.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

W W W W W L

St Pauli Bundesliga form:

L D L D L L

Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

When it comes to injuries, RB Leipzig remain without young forward Ezechiel Banzuzi, who missed the last three games with a knee problem.

Castello Lukeba managed 45 minutes of action last weekend as he marked his return from a muscle injury, though doubt remains over his fitness heading into Saturday.

Defender David Raum picked up a slight groin issue almost a month ago, but the Leipzig captain is expected to return this weekend.

Speaking of returns, St Pauli have been handed positive news regarding English forward Ricky-Jade Jones.

The 23-year-old has returned to training earlier than expected, and he could be available for the final game of the season against Wolfsburg.

Elsewhere, Blessin is set to be without the defensive duo of Manolis Saliakas and Karol Mets.

Mathias Pereira Lage and James Sands will also be missed in St Pauli’s midfield as both men continue to nurse knee and ankle injuries.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Ouedraogo, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Gruda, Romulo, Diomande

St Pauli possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Ando, Wahl, Nemeth; Pyrka, Irvine, Smith, Ritzka; Sinani, Fujita; Kaars

We say: RB Leipzig 2-0 St Pauli

RB Leipzig will be looking to mark their final home game of the season with a win, and we are not expecting St Pauli to stand in their way.

The hosts are pushing for Champions League football, and we expect them to have too much quality for a St Pauli side that is struggling with a toothless attack.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.