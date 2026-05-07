Real Madrid captain Federico Valverde addresses serious Aurelien Tchouameni "incident" as Los Blancos release two statements with 'traumatic brain injury' confirmed

By Matt Law | 07 May 2026 22:48 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 22:56

Real Madrid have revealed that Federico Valverde will miss the next 10 to 14 days as a result of the traumatic brain injury that he suffered on Thursday.

Valverde had an altercation with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni on Wednesday, and the situation remained unresolved heading into Thursday, which resulted in the two clashing in the dressing room at the end of the club's training session.

During the 'fight', Valverde suffered a head injury which led to him visiting hospital, and Real Madrid have now confirmed that the Uruguay international will spend 10 to 14 days on the sidelines recovering.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma," read a statement.

"Valverde is at home in good condition and will need to rest for 10 to 14 days, as indicated by medical protocols for this diagnosis."

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Real Madrid midfield pair Valverde, Tchouameni have clashed twice in the last two days

Valverde has since taken to social media to address the incident.

“Yesterday I had an incident with a teammate during a training session. The fatigue from competition and the frustration made everything seem blown out of proportion," he posted on his official account.

“In a normal locker room, these things can happen and are usually resolved internally without it becoming all public. Clearly, someone here is spreading rumours, and with a season without titles, where Real Madrid is always under scrutiny, everything gets blown out of proportion.

“Today we had another disagreement. During the argument, I accidentally hit a table, causing a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital.

"At no point did my teammate hit me, I didn’t hit him either. I feel that my anger about the situation, frustration at seeing some of us struggling to get through end of season, giving it our all, pushed me to the point of arguing with a teammate.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Valverde "truly sorry" for training-ground incident

“I’m sorry. I’m truly sorry because this situation hurts me, this moment we’re going through is painful.

"Real Madrid is one of the most important things in my life and I can’t be indifferent to it. The result is accumulation of things that culminate in a senseless fight, damaging my image and leaving room for doubt that they will add fuel to the fire of an accident.

"I wasn’t going to speak out until the end of the season. We were eliminated from the Champions League, and I kept my anger and resentment to myself.

"We’ve wasted another year, and I wasn’t in a position to be posting on social media when the only face I had to show was on the field, and I feel that’s what I did.

"That’s why I’m the one who’s most saddened and pained to be going through this situation that prevents me from playing the next match due to medical decisions.

"I always gave it my all, to the very end, and it hurts me more than anyone not to be able to do so. I am available to the club and my teammates to collaborate on any decision they deem necessary. Thank you."

© Imago

Real Madrid confirm "disciplinary proceedings" against Tchouameni, Valverde

Real Madrid have also revealed that that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Tchouameni and Valverde.

"Real Madrid CF announces that, following the events that took place this morning in the first team training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouameni,” read a statement.

“The club will announce the resolutions of both cases in due course, once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed.”

Tchouameni is also expected to sit out El Clasico on Sunday night, and his involvement for the remainder of the campaign is in doubt.

Real Madrid are second in the La Liga table, 11 points behind the leaders Barcelona, with the Catalan outfit needing just a point on Sunday to be confirmed as champions once again.