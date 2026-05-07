Preview: Alanyaspor vs Kayserispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 07 May 2026 22:44

Kayserispor will fancy their chances of taking maximum points in Saturday’s visit to a struggling Alanyaspor side, knowing anything less could prove costly in their fight for survival.

The Kayseri visitors head into this penultimate fixture of the 2025-26 Turkish top-flight campaign, sitting 17th in the Super Lig table, two points adrift of safety, while the hosts are 12th and six points clear of the drop zone.

Match preview

Since making their top-flight debut in 2016–17, Alanyaspor have managed to avoid relegation, and they are all but safe once again, largely thanks to a superior goal difference over 16th-placed Genclerbirligi.

However, any lingering doubt will leave the Thunder chasing maximum points here, especially looking to end a poor run of form that has seen them record victory just once in their last 12 matches in all competitions (D5, L6), including a six-game winless streak (D3, L3).

Joao Pereira’s men come into this encounter on the back of a goalless draw in last weekend’s Mediterranean derby at Antalyaspor, a result which at least ended a three-match losing run in all outings.

That said, Alanyaspor have failed to score in three of their last four games across all competitions, underlining an imbalance at both ends of the pitch, with 37 goals scored and 38 conceded in the league this season.

Home form has also been far from convincing in 2026, with Pereira’s side losing four of their eight league matches at the Alanya Oba Stadium (W2, D2) this year, including defeat in their most recent outing at the venue.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran / Icon Sport

Kayserispor will be looking to capitalise on Alanyaspor’s home woes, knowing victory could lift them out of the relegation zone, given they sit just two points behind 15th-placed Eyupspor, who face an in-form Rizespor, while 14th-placed Antalyaspor take on a Galatasaray side needing victory to be confirmed champions.

The Anatolian Stars have shown signs of life in recent weeks, picking up four points from their last two matches — as many as they managed in their previous seven (W1, D1, L5).

However, Erling Moe’s side were unable to build on their win over Rizespor, having been held to a 1-1 draw by Eyupspor last time out, where Indrit Tuci’s second-half equaliser salvaged a point.

Kayserispor have now conceded first in six of their last eight matches, with the only two games in which they scored first both ending in victory — a clear indication that a fast start will be crucial on Saturday.

That trend also reflects recent meetings with Alanyaspor, with Kayserispor’s only two wins in the last eight league encounters between the sides (D2, L4) coming when they draw first blood.

However, trips to Alanya have not been kind to the visitors, who are winless in their last seven visits (D1, L6), a worrying record for a side that has managed just one victory in 16 away league games this season (D8, L7) and none in their last nine.



Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

D

D

L

L

D

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

D

D

L

L

L

D

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

L

L

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Alanyaspor appear to have come through last weekend’s encounter unscathed injury-wise, but disciplinary issues will take their toll, with four players set to serve one-match suspensions after accumulating bookings.

Defensive duo Nuno Lima and Umit Akdag, alongside midfielders Maestro and Ruan, will all miss out, while Yusuf Ozdemir remains suspended due to the ongoing betting scandal.

Steve Mounie returns to contention after serving his own suspension, while Guven Yalcin, who leads the team with eight league goals, is expected to spearhead the attack once again.

Meanwhile, Kayserispor are sweating over the fitness of German Onugkha, who was forced off in the first half against Eyupspor, with Tuci likely to deputise in the number nine role if he is unavailable.

Majid Hosseini, Youssef Ait Bennasser and Joao Mendes are all expected to remain sidelined, while Abdulsamet Burak continues his lengthy ban.



Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Aksoy, Aliti, Viana; Hadergionaj, Janvier, Makouta, Mogultay; Elia, Yalcin, Hwang

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Katongo, Guler, Denswil, Carole; Benes, Tokoz; Makarov, Cardoso, Chalov; Tuci

We say: Alanyaspor 1-1 Kayserispor

Alanyaspor’s suspension concerns could disrupt their rhythm, particularly for a side already struggling for consistency.

However, Kayserispor’s poor away record and difficulties on this ground suggest they may find it hard to take full advantage, making a draw the most likely outcome.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.