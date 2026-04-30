Preview: Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Apr 2026 16:47

RB Leipzig will claim a place in the Bundesliga's top four if they beat hosts Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday at BayArena.

With just three matchweeks left to play, sixth-placed Leverkusen's tally of 55 points means they are two points adrift of the final Champions League spot, whereas third-placed Leipzig have 62 points and will guarantee their place in the Champions League next season with a win.

Match preview

The home side held on to beat FC Koln 2-1 on April 25, though they were fortunate that their opponents failed to convert more than one of their 25 attempts, with those efforts generating an xG figure of over three.

A loss for Leverkusen on the weekend would not mathematically rule them out of a top-four finish, but they could be five points behind with two games left to play, though the Bundesliga may be awarded a fifth Champions League spot at the end of the season.

Manager Kasper Hjulmand will know that his side have a strong opportunity to close the gap on fourth-placed Stuttgart considering they will play them on May 9, but they must be within striking distance by the time that clash takes place.

Die Werkself may have been beaten in the fixture prior to their success against Koln, but they have now won three of their last four in the top flight, scoring 10 goals in those matches.

The hosts conceded six times in that period, and they have now kept just one clean sheet in six league outings, while they will be looking for their first clean sheet in five at home.

Though Leverkusen lost 2-1 against Augsburg at BayArena on April 18, that was their first defeat at the ground in six top-flight games, and a win on Saturday would be their fourth in seven league matches at the stadium.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Leipzig have hit form at the right time of the season having not only triumphed in each of their past five contests in the Bundesliga, but also in seven of their most recent eight in the league.

Die Roten Bullen achieved a 3-1 victory against Union Berlin on April 24, and that was the third game in five that they scored at least three goals in, and it was the eighth clash in 10 that they netted at least two goals in.

Ole Werner's side will cement their top-four status with a win on the weekend, as while they are only two points ahead of fourth-placed Stuttgart and fifth-placed Hoffenheim, those two sides will face each other on Saturday and at least one of them is guaranteed to drop points.

In the reverse fixture, Leipzig suffered a 3-1 loss at home against Leverkusen in December 2025, their fourth defeat in six games against their hosts.

The visitors have won three of their last four matches on the road, and their only two defeats in their past eight away games came against Bayern Munich and Stuttgart.

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

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Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

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RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / HMB-Media

Leverkusen are fortunate that most of their squad is available for the final stretch of the season, with their biggest concern regarding teenage striker Christian Kofane, whose thigh issue could keep him from the pitch this weekend.

Patrik Schick is an experienced pro and has frequently started this campaign, so his inclusion in the forward line alongside Ibrahim Maza and Nathan Tella should not be a problem.

Jarell Quansah will be expected to marshal the hosts' three-man defence, while midfielder Exequiel Palacios's ability in possession could be key to Leverkusen's chances of victory.

Leipzig winger Yan Diomande will be hoping to score his third goal in four games, while a goal for striker Romulo would be his third in eight.

Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, Xaver Schlager and Christoph Baumgartner all started together as a trio against Union Berlin, and there are few reasons to doubt their selection on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Culbreath, Palacios, Garcia, Grimaldo; Maza, Tella; Schick

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Ouedraogo, Schlager, Baumgartner; Diomande, Romulo, Nusa

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 RB Leipzig

Leipzig's performances in front of goal have been outstanding, and fans should be confident that they can regularly create chances against their hosts.

Leverkusen were fortunate to win last time out, and they may not be as lucky on Saturday consideirng they will be facing ruthless visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.