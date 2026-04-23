Preview: FC Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Apr 2026 13:24

Bayer Leverkusen cannot afford to drop points against hosts FC Koln on Saturday at RheinEnergieSTADION if they wish to finish in the Bundesliga's top four.

Sixth-placed Leverkusen's tally of 52 points means they trail fourth-placed Stuttgart by four points with only 12 to play for, whereas the Billy Goats are 12th with 31 points having drawn 1-1 with St Pauli on April 17.

Match preview

Koln's draw last time out was somewhat fortunate considering their opponents squandered a number of chances in front of goal, though they at least increased their unbeaten streak to five games.

Rene Wagner's side were held to stalemates in four of those clashes, but he was only in charge for their past three fixtures, a period in which they scored six times and conceded on four occasions.

It will be concerning to the head coach that Koln have continued to be poor defensively despite his arrival, with the team searching for their first clean sheet since late January, a stretch encompassing 10 matches.

The hosts have the safety blanket of five extra points over 16th-placed St Pauli, who occupy the relegation playoff spot, though they still need eight more points to guarantee their top-flight status.

Koln have drawn two, lost one and won one of their last four games at home, but their two defeats in that time came against second-placed Borussia Dortmund and third-placed RB Leipzig, and the only team to beat them by more than one goal at RheinEnergieSTADION this season was Bayern Munich.

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media, Alamy Live News

Bayer Leverkusen lost 2-1 against Augsburg on April 18, conceding just three minutes after they opened the scoring in the 12th minute, before conceding the winner in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.

The club are on track to total 60 points this term, and that would represent their second lowest tally in five seasons, but they will qualify for European football for a ninth consecutive campaign if they collect four more points.

Kasper Hjulmand's loss was his first in eight Bundesliga fixtures, with the head coach having led the team to three wins and four draws prior to their defeat against Augsburg.

Die Schwarzroten have scored exactly one goal in five of their eight most recent league outings, and they conceded at least two goals in half of those games.

Leverkusen are undefeated in four away matches, settling for stalemates twice, with their most recent game on the road an impressive 1-0 victory over second-placed Borussia Dortmund on April 11.

Hjulmand's team have triumphed in each of their past four meetings with Koln, including when they won 2-0 at BayArena in December 2025.

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

L

D

D

D

W

D

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

D

D

W

W

L

L

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

L

D

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Nordphoto

Koln's squad may not have many absences, but centre-backs Timo Hubers (knee) and Luca Kilian (knee) are both scheduled to return next season.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Cenk Ozakacar started in the heart of the Billy Goats' back four last time out, and there is little reason to doubt their inclusion on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen's most worrying injury concern heading into the weekend is teenage striker Christian Kofane, whose thigh injury is set to rule him out of his team's match.

Patrik Schick will lead the line on Saturday, and he will almost certainly be supported in attack by Ibrahim Maza and Ernest Poku.

Elsewhere, Exequiel Palacios and Aleix Garcia are options to play in a double pivot ahead of central defenders Robert Andrich, Loic Bade and Edmond Tapsoba.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Sebulonsen, Simpson-Pusey, Ozakacar, Castro-Montes; Thielmann, Johannesson, Martel, Kaminski; Bulter, El Mala

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Andrich, Bade, Tapsoba; Culbreath, Palacios, Garcia, Grimaldo; Maza, Poku; Schick

We say: FC Koln 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Koln's record at home may not be perfect, but they have proven to be difficult opponents for almost every team they have hosted.

Bayer Leverkusen have not often been beaten in recent months, but they have frequently been held to draws, and they may be forced to settle for a point once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.