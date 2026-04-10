Preview: FC Koln vs Werder Bremen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Apr 2026 17:29

In a crucial clash towards the bottom of the Bundesliga table, FC Koln will welcome Werder Bremen to RheinEnergieSTADION on Sunday.

Koln are 15th with 27 points following their 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on April 5, and they currently trail 14th-placed Bremen by one point with six matchweeks remaining.

Match preview

The hosts are only two points above St Pauli in the 16th-placed relegation playoff spot, and considering they will face them next weekend, Koln's fate could effectively be decided in the coming two games.

Though a point against Leverkusen should be seen as a positive outcome, Koln have now conceded two or more goals in seven of their last eight matches.

The Billy Goats have netted five goals in their two most recent fixtures, as many as they managed in their prior four contests.

Koln's stalemate with Leverkusen was their third consecutive draw, but it was also their eighth match in the Bundesliga without victory, a period in which they lost four times.

Interim boss Rene Wagner has only been in charge of one game, though he will still be concerned that his team failed to win any of the four home games prior to his appointment, losing on two occasions.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Werder Bremen lost 2-1 against RB Leipzig on April 4, and though they created more xG than their opponents (1.51), their best chances came in second-half stoppage time.

Boss Daniel Thioune's side must start picking up points if they are to survive given three of their final four games of the season come against teams in the division's top five.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they met in the reverse fixture in November 2025, but the Green-Whites emerged as winners in two of their previous three meetings with Koln while also avoiding defeat.

Bremen may have been beaten by Leipzig, but they triumphed in three of their prior four matches in the Bundesliga, and they have also won their last two away clashes.

The visitors only scored two goals in their past three outings - they conceded four goals in that time - and they have netted one or fewer goals in six of their last seven fixtures on the road.

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

D

L

L

D

D

D

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

L

W

W

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Christian Schroedter

Koln may only have two injury concerns - centre-backs Timo Hubers (knee) and Luca Kilian (knee) - but they have both been crucial to the club.

Rav van den Berg and Cenk Ozakacar may start in the heart of defence, while Ragnar Ache and Said El Mala could be tasked with leading the forward line.

Bremen's absentee list remains extensive, with key players like striker Victor Boniface (knee) and centre-back Niklas Stark (muscle) ruled out, while midfielder Jens Stage is a doubt.

Midfield regular Senne Lynen could be joined by Leonardo Bittencourt and Romano Schmid, with the trio stationed ahead of central defenders Amos Pieper and Marco Friedl.

The continues absence of Boniface has been compounded by Keke Topp's own knee injury, so perhaps 20 year old Jovan Milosevic will start just his third Bundesliga game of the season.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Sebulonsen, Van den Berg, Ozakacar, Lund; Thielmann, Martel, Krauss, Kaminski; Ache, El Mala

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Sugawara, Pieper, Friedl, Deman; Lynen, Bittencourt, Schmid; Grull, Milosevic, Mbangula

We say: FC Koln 1-1 Werder Bremen

Considering both teams have struggled in recent weeks, it would be surprising if either played well on Sunday.

Koln may have improved in the final third, but they have also been poor defensively, so Bremen should still have enough to take a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.