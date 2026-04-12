Sunday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Stuttgart vs. Hamburger SV

By Matt Law | 12 Apr 2026 00:10

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Stuttgart's home fixture with Hamburger SV, and a clash between Mainz 05 and Freiburg.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

In a crucial clash towards the bottom of the Bundesliga table, FC Koln will welcome Werder Bremen to RheinEnergieSTADION on Sunday.

Koln are 15th with 27 points following their 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on April 5, and they currently trail 14th-placed Bremen by one point with six matchweeks remaining.

We say: FC Koln 1-1 Werder Bremen

Considering both teams have struggled in recent weeks, it would be surprising if either played well on Sunday. Koln may have improved in the final third, but they have also been poor defensively, so Bremen should still have enough to take a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for FC Koln vs. Werder Bremen, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Sven Simon

Stuttgart will look to strengthen their push towards the European places when they host Hamburger SV at the MHPArena in what promises to be a tasty Bundesliga fixture.

The hosts have enjoyed an impressive campaign and remain firmly in Champions League contention, while Hamburg continue their efforts to stabilise their position and climb away from the lower end of the table.

We say: Stuttgart 2-0 Hamburger SV

Stuttgart are fighting for Champions League qualification, and they are unlikely to be impeded by a Hamburg side that struggles for results away from home. The hosts are strong in attacking areas and they should have too much fire power for Hamburg's injury-troubled defence.

> Click here to read our full preview for Stuttgart vs. Hamburger SV, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Uwe Anspach, PictureAlliance

After both sides enjoyed a successful week in Europe, Mainz 05 and Freiburg will go head-to-head in the Bundesliga, with the former hoping to solidify their top-flight status with another triumph at MEWA Arena.

Die Nullfunfer are looking to extend their winning streak, while Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are eyeing a rare away victory.

We say: Mainz 05 2-1 Freiburg

Mainz have been exceptional in recent weeks, and their momentum suggests that they are unlikely to be beaten at the very least this weekend.

By contrast, Freiburg have been strong in Europe, though their domestic record - especially on the road - indicates that they may struggle on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mainz 05 vs. Freiburg, including team news and predicted lineups