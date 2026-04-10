Preview: Mainz 05 vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 10 Apr 2026 23:58

After their respective European triumphs, in-form Mainz 05 will go head-to-head with Bundesliga rivals Freiburg, hoping to solidify their top-flight status with another win.

Die NIllfunfer are looking to extend their staggering winning streak this weekend, while Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are eyeing a rare away victory.

Match preview

Urs Fischer has transformed Mainz since taking the reins back in December, lifting them out of the bottom three and developing a newfound sense of resilience in the squad, though the manager has insisted that they are 'still not out of the woods yet.'

Regardless of the head coach's opinion, Die Nullfunfer come into this weekend's clash on the back of an impressive five-game winning streak across all competitions, not to mention the fact that they are now without defeat since a 4-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund on February 13 - a run of nine matches.

On Thursday, Fischer's side secured a 2-0 advantage by beating Strasbourg in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final - the first time that Mainz have ever reached this stage in European competition.

That upward continental victory followed up a pair of highlight wins in the Bundesliga - 2-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt on March 22 and 2-1 against Champions League-chasing Hoffenheim on April 4.

Those triumphs have seen Die Nullfunfer climb up to ninth in the German top flight, where they are now eight points clear of St Pauli, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

However, despite that gulf existing with only six games to play in 2025-26, Fischer will remain unsatisfied until demotion is no longer mathematically possible, and a fourth straight home victory - which would extend their unbeaten run at MEWA Arena to 11 matches - would take them one step closer.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Meanwhile, Julian Schuster's Freiburg are in a similar position at the opposite end of the table, albeit in a less positive sense - the club are all but mathematically out of the race for the Bundesliga's top six.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer were beaten 3-2 by Bayern Munich in their most recent league outing, a result made all the more frustrating by the fact that Johan Manzambi and Lucas Holer had given Freiburg a two-goal lead, only for a late brace from Tom Bischof and a 99th-minute winner from Lennart Karl to turn the game on its head.

That defeat marked a third in five top-flight matches for Schuster's side, who now sit eighth in the table with 37 points to their name, a total that has them 10 short of sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Freiburg are going strong in their Europa League campaign, and considering that they won the first leg of their quarter-final 3-0 against Celta Vigo on Thursday, they could yet qualify for the Champions League by lifting the trophy.

Returning to domestic action for now, Die Breisgau-Brasilianer will be keen to put themselves in a position to take advantage of any possible slip-up by Leverkusen, but given that Sunday's visitors have lost four, drawn one, and won just one of their last six away league games, they will need to defy their dire travelling record to do so.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

D

D

D

W

W

W

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

W

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

W

L

D

L

W

L

Freiburg form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Mainz have an extensive injury list to contend with, especially in defence, where they are missing centre-backs Maxim Dal (knee), Andreas Hanche-Olsen (muscle) and Maxim Leitsch (muscle), while fellow centre-half Stefan Bell (knee) is a doubt.

To make matters worse, left-back Kasey Bos has a shoulder problem, right wing-back Anthony Caci has a hamstring injury and goalkeeper Robin Zentner is recovering from a groin issue.

Looking to fill the gaps, Fischer could opt for a back three of Danny da Costa, Stefan Posch and Dominik Kohr, positioned in front of shot-stopper Daniel Batz and flanked by Silvan Widmer and Phillipp Mwene.

Elsewhere, midfielder Jae-sung Lee suffered a broken toe earlier this week, and fellow central star Nadiem Amiri is a doubt with a heel injury, though Kaishu Sano, Paul Nebel and Sota Kawasaki should be on hand to start, platforming strikers Sheraldo Becker and Phillip Tietz while Benedict Hollerbach (Achilles) and Silas Katompa Mvumpa (broken leg) are out for the season.

As for Freiburg, they have a comparatively small list of absentees, but they are still missing midfielders Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (knee), and Patrick Osterhage (knee), so expect to see Maximilian Eggestein, Johan Manzambi and Yuito Suzuki form a trio in the centre of the park.

Further back, centre-half Max Rosenfelder is working his way into contention following a thigh injury, and Matthias Ginter should be joined by Philipp Lienhart at the heart of Schuster's defence.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; da Costa, Posch, Kohr; Widmer, Nebel, Sano, Kawasaki, Mwene; Tietz, Becker

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Gunter; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Suzuki, Grifo; Matanovic

We say: Mainz 05 2-1 Freiburg

Mainz have been exceptional in recent weeks, and their momentum suggests that they are unlikely to be beaten at the very least this weekend.

By contrast, Freiburg have been strong in Europe, though their domestic record - especially on the road - indicates that they may struggle on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.