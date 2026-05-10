Man United-linked defender 'planning' summer transfer in new Michael Carrick boost

By Ben Knapton | 10 May 2026 08:34

Manchester United have received fresh encouragement in their pursuit of Elche defender David Affengruber, who is 'planning' a move elsewhere this summer.

The Red Devils have reportedly been scouting the 25-year-old Austria international, who is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract with the La Liga club.

Affengruber helped Elche win promotion to the top flight in his first season and has seamlessly adapted to La Liga football, scoring one goal and setting up one more in 30 league starts for the club this season.

Elche sit 13th in the La Liga table heading into the final three rounds of fixtures, but they are not out of the woods yet, lying just two points clear of the bottom three.

Los Franjiverdes would be expected to part ways with Affengruber if they suffer relegation to the second tier, but their status for next season may not even matter when it comes to the defender's future.

Man United-linked David Affengruber 'planning' summer transfer

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Affengruber is preparing to depart Elche after two seasons with the La Liga club, who signed him on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

Man United have been alerted to developments surrounding the 6ft 1in centre-back, but the Red Devils will have to fend off four European rivals to win the race for his signature.

Juventus, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are all said to have followed Affengruber, who made his senior international debut for Austria in March's friendly victory over Ghana and is in contention to make Ralf Rangnick's World Cup squad.

Elche may choose to wait until after the World Cup to enter negotiations with interested parties, as a strong summer tournament could help drive Affengruber's price up, although Man Utd have supposedly already learned their asking price.

Could David Affengruber replace Matthijs de Ligt at Man United?

© Imago

With Lisandro Martinez fit again, Ayden Heaven impressing alongside Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro also in the ranks, Michael Carrick has insisted that Man United do not need to sign another centre-back this summer.

However, the Red Devils have been without Matthijs de Ligt for the entire calendar year so far as a result of the Dutchman's troubling back injury, which has sidelined him since December.

It is unclear whether De Ligt could play again before the end of the season, but while he struggles for fitness, Affengruber has missed just four games through injury in his entire career, according to Transfermarkt.

The Elche man has also demonstrated a consistent attacking threat from central defence, registering 34 direct involvements from 234 club matches, so a cut-price deal this summer would be low-risk and potentially high-reward for Man United.