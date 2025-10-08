Manchester United are reportedly informed that they will need to come up with an offer of at least £21.7m to sign Elche's David Affengruber.

Manchester United have reportedly been informed that they will need to come up with an offer of at least €25m (£21.7m) to stand a chance of signing Elche's David Affengruber in 2026.

The 24-year-old has been in impressive form for Elche during the 2025-26 campaign, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future, with a number of major clubs said to be keen on a deal.

Man United have allegedly been alerted to his performances, with the 20-time English champions believed to be weighing up a move for the Austrian next year.

According to Fichajes, Elche are determined to keep hold of the centre-back, but the La Liga outfit would be willing to listen to offers in the region of €25m (£21.7m) for his services.

The report claims that a transfer during the January transfer window is possible, with Atletico Madrid and Sevilla also showing an interest.

Elche 'want £21.7m' for Man United-linked Affengruber

Elche arrived at Elche from Sturm Graz in the summer of 2024, and he has featured on 50 occasions for his current side, including eight appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

Eder Sarabia's side have been in impressive form this season, picking up 13 points from eight matches, which has left them in seventh spot in the La Liga table after eight matches.

Man United are expected to move for a new centre-back next year, with Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano also believed to be on their radar.

Upamecano only has a contract at Allianz Arena until next June, so as it stands, the France international will be free to hold pre-contract talks with Ruben Amorim's side in January.

Is Maguire signing a new contract at Man United?

Harry Maguire's contract with Man United is due to expire at the end of the season, but the Englishman is allegedly close to agreeing a fresh deal on reduced terms.

Amorim appreciates the 32-year-old's leadership qualities, and according to The Sun, the ex-Sheffield United youngster is in advanced discussions over a new deal at Old Trafford.

Maguire has featured on seven occasions for Man United this season, scoring once and providing one assist, and he has started two of the team's last three Premier League matches.