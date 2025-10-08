Manchester United allegedly keep a close eye on the form of Elche's David Affengruber, with the Red Devils keen on the centre-back.

The 24-year-old made the move to Elche from Sturm Graz in August 2024, and he has represented his current side on 50 occasions, scoring once and providing two assists in the process.

Affengruber has been in impressive form for his La Liga club at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, meanwhile, making eight appearances, helping the Green-striped ones to three wins.

Elche have only lost once in Spain's top flight this term, with 13 points from eight matches leaving them in seventh spot in the La Liga table heading into the October international break.

Affengruber has been vital to the team's success this term, and according to Fichajes, Man United have placed the Austrian firmly on their transfer radar.

Man United 'eyeing' move for Elche defender Affengruber

The report claims that Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also showing an interest in the defender, with the La Liga duo being impressed by his performances since arriving in Spanish football.

Elche, for obvious reasons, will be determined to keep hold of the Austrian, but Los Franjiverdes would not be in a position to reject a sizeable offer from a club of Man United's ilk.

Affengruber made 126 appearances for Sturm Graz ahead of his move to Elche, scoring 10 times and registering seven assists, while he has also played for Red Bull Salzburg and FC Liefering.

The defender is yet to win a senior cap for Austria, but he represented his country at Under-19s and Under-21s level, and he is believed to be close to breaking into his national team's squad.

Do Man United need another centre-back?

Man United are well-stocked in the middle of their defence, with Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui all options in the back three.

Martinez is set to return from a long-term knee injury before the end of the year, but Maguire is out of contract next summer, while there is uncertainty surrounding the future of Shaw.

The Red Devils are expected to bring a new centre-back to Old Trafford in 2026, and Affengruber could be the perfect fit if he continues to impress, as Man United would not have to break the bank to sign him.

The 20-time English champions could therefore put more money towards addressing their midfield issues, with improving that position set to be a priority for the club in 2026.