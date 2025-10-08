Manchester United are reportedly firmly in the race for Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer next year.

Manchester United are reportedly firmly in the race for Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano, with the Red Devils believed to be keeping a close eye on his contract situation at Allianz Arena.

The 26-year-old's contract with Bayern is due to expire next June, and there is huge uncertainty when it comes to his future beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are among the clubs to be credited with an interest in the France international, while Bayern are still hopeful of convincing him to sign a new contract.

However, according to Bild, Man United are also in the hunt, with the 20-time English champions believed to be keeping a close eye on the developments at Allianz Arena.

The report claims that the Red Devils are 'showing serious interest', and there could be a huge battle for his services at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Man United showing 'serious interest' in Upamecano

Upamecano has again been a vital player for Bayern this season, featuring on nine occasions in all competitions, and it would be a major blow for the German champions if he were to leave.

Since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2021, Upamecano has featured 161 times for the Munich giants, boasting a record of five goals and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the defender is a 32-time France international and could be a starter for his country at next year's World Cup, so he would be a seriously attractive free agent in 2026.

As it stands, Man United would be free to enter into talks over a pre-contract with Upamecano in January, but Bayern remain hopeful that an agreement can be reached before that time.

Will Upamecano leave Bayern next year?

The situation is far from ideal for Bayern, but according to journalist Christian Falk, a base salary has been agreed, with a signing-on fee now the next hurdle.

In truth, it should not be too difficult for the two parties to reach an agreement, so it would not be a surprise to see a new contract announced in the near future.

"The talks are ongoing, led by Max Eberl and Christoph Freund. And of course, I hope Dayot stays with us for a long time," club president Herbert Hainer recently said when asked about the situation.

It is still more likely that Upamecano will sign a new deal rather than leave next year, but Man United are seemingly ready to pounce if it becomes clear that the Frenchman will be leaving Allianz Arena.