Man United transfer news: Ruben Amorim's side could make 'spectacular' free agent signing in 2026

By , Football Editor
Man United could make 'spectacular' free agent signing next year
© Imago
Manchester United are reportedly firmly in the race for Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer next year.

Manchester United are reportedly firmly in the race for Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano, with the Red Devils believed to be keeping a close eye on his contract situation at Allianz Arena.

The 26-year-old's contract with Bayern is due to expire next June, and there is huge uncertainty when it comes to his future beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are among the clubs to be credited with an interest in the France international, while Bayern are still hopeful of convincing him to sign a new contract.

However, according to Bild, Man United are also in the hunt, with the 20-time English champions believed to be keeping a close eye on the developments at Allianz Arena.

The report claims that the Red Devils are 'showing serious interest', and there could be a huge battle for his services at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Dayot Upamecano playing for Bayern Munich in March 2025

Man United showing 'serious interest' in Upamecano

Upamecano has again been a vital player for Bayern this season, featuring on nine occasions in all competitions, and it would be a major blow for the German champions if he were to leave.

Since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2021, Upamecano has featured 161 times for the Munich giants, boasting a record of five goals and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the defender is a 32-time France international and could be a starter for his country at next year's World Cup, so he would be a seriously attractive free agent in 2026.

As it stands, Man United would be free to enter into talks over a pre-contract with Upamecano in January, but Bayern remain hopeful that an agreement can be reached before that time.

Bayern Munich defenders Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano in March 2025.

Will Upamecano leave Bayern next year?

The situation is far from ideal for Bayern, but according to journalist Christian Falk, a base salary has been agreed, with a signing-on fee now the next hurdle.

In truth, it should not be too difficult for the two parties to reach an agreement, so it would not be a surprise to see a new contract announced in the near future.

"The talks are ongoing, led by Max Eberl and Christoph Freund. And of course, I hope Dayot stays with us for a long time," club president Herbert Hainer recently said when asked about the situation.

It is still more likely that Upamecano will sign a new deal rather than leave next year, but Man United are seemingly ready to pounce if it becomes clear that the Frenchman will be leaving Allianz Arena.

ID:583182:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3817:
Written by
Matt Law

Click here for more stories about Dayot Upamecano

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Dayot Upamecano Football