Sunderland 0-0 Man United: Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick delivers reaction to Stadium of Light stalemate

By Matt Law | 09 May 2026 17:45 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 17:46

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has taken the positives from Saturday's goalless draw with Sunderland in the Premier League.

The Red Devils only managed one shot on target during a disappointing attacking display, but the draw was enough to move the 20-time English champions six points clear of fourth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table with only two games left to play.

Carrick made five changes to his starting team at the Stadium of Light, with Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee coming into the XI.

The Red Devils struggled in the final third of the field, but a strong defensive performance was enough to claim a share of the spoils.

"It's a tough place to come. They've had a good record here all season. We'll take the point, a clean sheet is always good to get," Carrick told Sky Sports News.

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Sunderland 0-0 Man United: Red Devils strengthen grip on third with a point at the Stadium of Light

"We've scored a lot of goals this season, its just one of those games. A decent enough point and we nearly won it at the end."

When asked how the five changes impacted the match, Carrick said: "It's one game. It's the time of the season. We've done a lot of good work and some changes today and I thought the attitude to the boys was really good.

"Today is a positive result in terms of the point. Was it going to be a perfect game? We weren't expecting a perfect game. It is what it is. It's not something we need to overthink and it's hard to be negative.

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Carrick pleased with "decent enough point" at Sunderland

"As a team we could have been a bit better but we know what the boys can do. Everyone has contributed in such a good way, I'm pleased with the overall connection, communication and willingness to work for each other today.

"We gave everything this week. We've got our last home game of the season that we will work towards this week. We look forward to it. It's important to finish the season strong and I think today is a positive note for us."

Man United will take on Nottingham Forest on May 17 and Brighton & Hove Albion on May 24 in their final two games of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.