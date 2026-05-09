Saturday's Premier League results and roundup: Man United strengthen grip on third, as Bournemouth, Brighton boost Champions League hopes

By Matt Law | 09 May 2026 17:11 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 17:16

Manchester United strengthened their grip on third spot in the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon with a goalless draw against Sunderland.

Meanwhile, both Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth boosted their hopes of securing Champions League qualification with wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham respectively.

Sunderland 0-0 Man United: Red Devils strengthen grip on third position with goalless draw

The points are shared at the Stadium of Light ?#SUNMUN pic.twitter.com/xyYdHvI1SD — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) May 9, 2026

Man United have maintained a six-point gap over fourth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table courtesy of a goalless draw at Sunderland on Saturday.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea earlier in the afternoon, meaning that a victory for Man United at the Stadium of Light would have moved them eight points above their bitter rivals and ensured a top-three finish heading into their final two games.

However, the Red Devils were held to a goalless draw by the Black Cats, who sit 12th in the division with 48 points to show from their 36 matches.

Man United goalkeeper Senne Lammens made a wonderful save to keep out Sunderland's Noah Sadiki in the best chance of the first period, while Man United's only shot on target came through Matheus Cunha in second-half stoppage time.

The Red Devils will now take on Nottingham Forest and Brighton in their final two matches of the campaign, with an announcement on Michael Carrick's future believed to be imminent, but the decision-makers will now find it hard to move away from the Englishman.

Fulham 0-1 Bournemouth: Rayan hits winner as Cherries boost Champions League hopes

2 - With Rayan's current run, and Junior Kroupi's run in October, Bournemouth are the first team in Premier League history to have two different teens score in 3+ consecutive matches. Spirit. #FULBOU pic.twitter.com/KIwH5RXA86 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2026

Bournemouth moved to within three points of fifth-placed Aston Villa courtesy of a 1-0 success over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries were reduced to 10 men in the 41st minute of the match, with Ryan Christie sent off for a poor challenge on Timothy Castagne.

However, Fulham's Joachim Andersen then received his marching orders late in the first period for a reckless tackle on Adrien Truffert.

The only goal of the match came in the 53rd minute, with exciting talent Rayan, who could play for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, firing one into the back of the net from distance.

Bournemouth have now extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 16 games - the longest run in Europe's top five leagues.

Andoni Iraola's side sit sixth in the division ahead of their final two league fixtures of the season, while Fulham are 11th, now five points behind seventh-placed Brighton on a damaging Saturday for Marco Silva's team.

Brighton 3-0 Wolves: Seagulls in red-hot form to boost chances of Champions League finish

19 - Wolves are just the second team (after Sheffield United in 2023-24) to lose against every other team in a single Premier League campaign. Complete. #BHAWOL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2026

Brighton put on a show against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday afternoon, running out 3-0 winners over the team at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Jack Hinshelwood and Lewis Dunk both scored inside the first five minutes to put Brighton ahead, before Yankuba Minteh netted a third for the Seagulls in the latter stages.

The result has left Brighton in seventh spot in the Premier League table, two points behind sixth-placed Bournemouth and five from Aston Villa in fifth.

Sixth could be enough to qualify for next season's Champions League, meaning that there is a genuine chance of top-level European action for Brighton next term.

Wolves, though, remain on just three Premier League wins for the campaign, with the strugglers rooted to the bottom of the division on 18 points from 36 matches.

Brighton will now go to Leeds knowing that European football for next season is open, before welcoming Man United in the final matchday of the campaign.