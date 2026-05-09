Man City vs. Brentford confirmed starting lineups: No Khusanov or Rodri, Ouattara benched for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 May 2026 16:17 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 16:38

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made two changes to his starting lineup for this evening’s Premier League clash against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.

The Catalan coach was hopeful that Rodri could recover from a groin issue that has forced him to miss the last three matches, but the Spaniard has not been included in the Citizens' matchday squad.

Josko Gvardiol is also absent despite returning to training this week after more than three months out with a tibial fracture, while fellow defender Abdukodir Khusanov has also been left out of the squad because he is 'not fully fit' to feature.

Nathan Ake has taken the place of Khusanov at the heart of Man City's defence and will play alongside Marc Guehi, while Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly will continue as full-backs.

The other change made to the City side that drew 3-3 with Everton on Monday sees Nico Gonzalez replaced by Tijjani Reijnders, who is handed his first Premier League start since January 24.

Reijnders is set to link up with captain Bernardo Silva and playmaker Rayan Cherki in midfield, while Antoine Semenyo and in-form Jeremy Doku will continue out wide, providing support in attack for central striker Erling Haaland.

Centre-back Ruben Dias, meanwhile, has returned to the matchday squad and will begin as a substitute after missing the last seven games with an ankle injury.

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Brentford duo Ouattara, Sepp van den Berg benched by Andrews

As for Brentford, head coach Keith Andrews has made two changes to the side that won 3-0 at home to West Ham United last weekend.

Attacker Dango Ouattara and defender Sepp van den Berg have been replaced by Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey, the latter is starting his first Premier League game since the end of February.

While Ajer replacing Van den Berg is a straight swap at centre-back, Hickey is expected to start at let-back, which will allow Keane Lewis-Potter to move further forward and operate as a winger in place of Ouattara.

Kevin Schade keeps his place on the opposite flank, even though he has not scored a goal in his last eight appearances, while Mikkel Damsgaard - a goalscorer against West Ham last time out - will continue in the number 10 role.

Igor Thiago, who has scored 22 PL goals this season and is three behind Haaland in the Golden Boot race, starts again up front, while Mathias Jensen and Yehor Yarmoliuk will continue their partnership in centre-midfield despite the return to fitness of Jordan Henderson, who is on the bench.

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Ake, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Reijnders; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Dias, Stones, Marmoush, Kovacic, Nico, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden

Brentford starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Hickey; Jensen, Yarmoliuk; Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Van den Berg, Pinnock, Henderson, Dasilva, Nelson, Ouattara, Janelt, Furo