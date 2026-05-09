Real Madrid 'make contact' over summer move for Man City star who is set for contract talks

By Ben Sully | 09 May 2026 15:08

Real Madrid have reportedly made contact over a potential move for Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatia international has established himself as a key part of Pep Guardiola's backline since he arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023.

However, Gvardiol has been restricted to just 16 league appearances this season due to injury, but that has not stopped him from being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

The centre-back, who can also play on the left side of defence, has emerged as a potential target for two European giants, including Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid.

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Real Madrid keen on Gvardiol move

According to TEAMtalk, Los Blancos have already 'made contact' with the player's representatives to gather more information about his situation.

Real Madrid are said to be keen to sign a left-footed defender in the upcoming transfer window.

In addition to Los Blancos, German champions Bayern Munich have also spoken to Gvardiol ahead of the summer market.

Despite the reported interest, Man City are understood to be 'relaxed' about Gvardiol's situation at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens are preparing to open discussions over an improved contract, with the defender's current deal set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Why are Real Madrid searching for defensive reinforcements?

Real Madrid have identified the centre of their defence as an area in need of strengthening ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

That is because David Alaba is set to depart on a free transfer, and there are concerns over Eder Militao's injury record.

Raul Asencio is not regarded as a first-choice option and could head to fresh pastures at the end of the season.

Real Madrid may view Gvardiol as someone who could form a strong central defensive partnership with Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger, although the latter is at risk of leaving as a free agent this summer unless he signs a new contract.