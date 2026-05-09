Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Arne Slot's "toothless" Reds suffer latest Premier League embarrassment as Anfield crowd boo

By Lewis Nolan | 09 May 2026 14:56

Written by David Lynch, Liverpool expert:

Liverpool were toothless, weak, and too easily played through against Chelsea, as they have been for well over a year now.

Injuries played their part, as they have of late, with Alexander Isak only fit enough to come off the bench and the likes of Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike unavailable.

Yet the football has hardly been better during periods of greater availability, and that is because of Slot's favoured approach.

The Anfield crowd showed their dissatisfaction with that in the first half, as the hosts sat off as they too often do and allowed an opponent low on confidence to grow into the game.

Things then turned into all-out revolt as Rio Ngumoha - Liverpool's only bright spot - was substituted just past the hour mark.

That is the sort of thing that coaches do not come back from, no matter how much their superiors want them to turn it around.

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Arne Slot's "breaking point" with the Anfield crowd

© Iconsport / PA Images

If Liverpool's public stance is to believed, then there isn't a result or performance capable of threatening Arne Slot's position prior to this summer, but tell that to the Anfield crowd.

Fans finally seemed to reach breaking point with their head coach in this, the 36th league game of a wretched season.

The Reds are, of course, still likely to reach their minimum aim of qualifying for the Champions League, and everyone is aware of the issues they have had to contend with.

However, these fans have had to actually live this campaign, and watch repeated poor showings even during the runs of wins that have snuck them a top-five finish.

This was instead yet another disappointing encounter, amplified by the fact that Chelsea arrived having lost each of their last six league games and seemingly ready for the taking.

Liverpool must seriously reconsider their position on Slot before committing to another season that can only go one way.