Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos to offer Raul Asencio to La Liga club in order to land 'Florentino Perez favourite'

By Matt Law | 25 Apr 2026 12:52 , Last updated: 25 Apr 2026 12:54

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer Raul Asencio to Real Sociedad in order to land the Basque outfit's defender Jon Martin during this summer's transfer window.

Martin has been in impressive form for Real Sociedad during the 2025-26 campaign, featuring on 27 occasions in all competitions, and it is understood that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is a huge admirer of the 20-year-old.

The release clause in the defender's contract is €50m (£43m), but Real Madrid are allegedly unwilling to pay that amount for the Spaniard this summer.

According to reports in Spain, Los Blancos are instead looking at alternative options of how they could secure Martin's services without having to pay the full amount.

It is understood that including Asencio in the transfer is a genuine possibility, and it is thought to appeal to Real Sociedad, who would receive a ready-made replacement.

© Iconsport / GSI

Real Madrid could include Asencio in Martin 'swap deal'

Martin has scored once and registered one assist in 45 appearances for Real Sociedad in all competitions, including one goal and one assist in 34 La Liga outings.

Asensio's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Real Madrid believed to be willing to let the Spaniard leave for the right price this summer.

The 23-year-old has featured on 31 occasions for Los Blancos this season, but he is down the pecking order when it comes to the spots in the middle of the defence.

Asencio has only actually featured in one of Real Madrid's last six league games and just two of their last eight, although he has also recently been struggling with injury and illness.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Asencio could leave Real Madrid this summer

The Spaniard is said to have a difficult relationship with Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

It is believed that the decision of Arbeloa to overlook Asencio for a start against Manchester City in the Champions League on March 11 was not well-received by the centre-back, which led to him 'confronting' Arbeloa.

Asencio is thought to have initially refused to apologise to Arbeloa in front of the first-team squad despite being given plenty of opportunities to do so, which led to an absence from the squad.

Real Sociedad could offer Asencio first-team football next season, and the Basque side could also potentially receive some cash as part of the swap deal.