Man United transfer news: Red Devils scout 'to watch' Juventus player in huge Serie A clash with AC Milan

By Matt Law | 25 Apr 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 25 Apr 2026 12:31

Manchester United will reportedly have a scout in attendance for AC Milan's Serie A clash with Juventus on Sunday night, with an Old Lady player in the club's sights.

Third-placed Milan will host fourth-placed Juventus in a huge match in Italy's top flight.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Man United will have a representative at the match, with Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu of interest to the 20-time English champions.

The report claims that the Old Lady are keen to hand Kalulu a contract extension, with a deal until June 2030 potentially being placed on the table.

However, his performances have allegedly 'not gone unnoticed', with Man United having the defender 'in their sights' for this summer's transfer window.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Man United 'to scout' Juventus defender Kalulu vs. Milan

Kalulu has been in strong form for the Old Lady this season, scoring two goals and registering seven assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has played 32 times in Italy's top flight during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring twice and registering seven assists, and his current deal is due to run until June 2029.

It is understood that Kalulu would be in line for a pay rise if he signed an extension at Juventus, but the Turin giants would be unable to match the riches on offer from the Premier League.

The French defender represented Milan between 2020 and 2025, making 112 appearances for the San Siro giants, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Would Kalulu be a good signing for Man United?

Since making the move to Juventus, the defender has featured on 87 occasions, scoring three goals and registering eight assists, and his form is believed to have attracted the attention of a number of major European clubs.

Man United are well-stocked in the middle of their defence, but it is understood that the club want to add another player in that area during the summer market.

Matthijs de Ligt's chronic back issue is a concern, while Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire both continue to have their fitness problems, so there is space for another centre-back at Old Trafford.

Kalulu has had an outstanding season for Juventus, and he has the capabilities of being a real star in the Premier League in the coming years.