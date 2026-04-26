Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils learn 'affordable' valuation for Casemiro replacement Ederson

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Apr 2026 15:25 , Last updated: 26 Apr 2026 15:25

Manchester United have reportedly identified Ederson as a potential midfield target ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen in midfield, with Casemiro likely to depart at the end of the season, creating a significant gap in the squad.

With Champions League qualification looking increasingly likely, United will be in a strong position to attract high-quality reinforcements.

The club have already been linked with several midfielders as they compile a shortlist of possible replacements for Casemiro.

Man Utd eye move for Ederson?

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to The Guardian, Man Utd have identified Ederson as a serious option, with the Brazilian emerging as a leading candidate to strengthen their midfield.

It is understood that Jason Wilcox is a keen admirer of the player and has been closely monitoring his performances.

Since joining Atalanta in 2022, Ederson has developed into a key figure, making 176 appearances and scoring 15 goals.

This season, he has featured 26 times in Serie A and also impressed in nine Champions League matches, contributing a goal and an assist.

Atalanta are expected to demand a fee in the region of €40m-50m (£35m-£45m), a figure that should be within United’s reach.

Ederson could be a bargain signing for Man Utd

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Man Utd are likely to sign at least two central midfielders this summer, with Manuel Ugarte also potentially heading for the exit.

The Red Devils have been linked with names such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, but Ederson could represent a more cost-effective alternative.

Given his experience and consistency, the Brazilian could prove to be a bargain addition as United prepare for a crucial summer rebuild.