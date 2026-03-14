Man United transfer news: Red Devils considering reigniting interest in 'bargain' midfielder this summer

By Matt Law | 14 Mar 2026 13:27 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 13:30

Manchester United are reportedly considering reigniting their interest in Atalanta BC midfielder Ederson during this summer's transfer window.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Atalanta last year, but he remained with his Italian club and has again been an important player this season, scoring twice and registering one assist in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Ederson's asking price last summer was believed to be in the region of €60m (£52m), but according to tuttomercatoweb, that has now dropped to €30m (£26m).

The report claims that Man United are still admirers of Ederson and are considering making a move for him when this summer's market opens for business.

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Man United could 'reignite' Ederson interest

Ederson is viewed as a potential replacement for Casemiro, with the experienced midfielder leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Atletico Madrid are believed to have made an attempt to sign the Brazilian in January but were unsuccessful.

Diego Simeone's side could reignite their interest this summer, but the capital outfit may be beaten to a deal by the 20-time English champions.

Ederson made the move to Atalanta from Salernitana in 2022, and he has represented his current side on 169 occasions, scoring 15 goals and registering five assists.

The midfielder is also a three-time Brazil international, but he faces a battle to make the squad for the 2026 World Cup, having been left out in October and November 2025.

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Would Ederson be a good signing for Man United?

Man United are set to sign at least two central midfielders during this summer's transfer window, with Casemiro moving on, while Manuel Ugarte is also set to depart.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of Ederson, and if the Brazilian is available for €30m (£26m), then he could be one of the bargains of the upcoming transfer window.

Ederson has the physicality required to play central midfield in the Premier League, and he could be the ideal player to boost Man United's squad for what could be a very busy 2026-27 season.