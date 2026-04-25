Kylian Mbappe suffers injury blow as Real Madrid, France face anxious wait over superstar's fitness

By Matt Law | 25 Apr 2026 12:10 , Last updated: 25 Apr 2026 12:12

Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's La Liga contest with Real Betis, which could lead to a spell on the sidelines.

Mbappe had to be substituted in the latter stages of the clash in Seville, having signalled to the bench that he was struggling with an unspecified issue.

According to journalist Jose Luis Sanchez, Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury, although the extent of the issue is unclear at this stage of proceedings.

After the match, Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa told reporters when asked about Mbappe: "I don’t know. He had some discomfort, and we’ll see how he progresses in the coming days."

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Mbappe was forced off injured against Real Betis

Mbappe has been in excellent form for Los Blancos this season, scoring 41 goals and registering six assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old has scored 24 goals and registered four assists in 28 La Liga appearances in 2025-26, but Real Madrid are facing disappointment in Spain's top flight this season.

Indeed, Real Madrid are second in the La Liga table, eight points behind leaders Barcelona, who will play their game in hand against Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

Vinicius Junior's 17th-minute goal looked to be securing all three points for Real Madrid against Real Betis, only for Hector Bellerin to score a last-gasp equaliser.

© Imago

Mbappe could be facing spell on sidelines through injury

Arbeloa said after the clash: "If we had a clear reason, we would fix it. When you’re dealing with such tight, narrow results, these kinds of situations can usually happen, and it’s clear we’re not having much luck either.

"It’s clear that we’ve suffered another disappointment in the final minutes, as has happened to us many times before, and it’s a result that I think we didn’t deserve because we had chances.

"There’s also a very clear penalty in the first half that I think could have allowed us to close out the match."

Real Madrid will be bidding to return to winning ways when they visit Espanyol on May 3, before heading to Camp Nou on May 10 to tackle Barcelona in El Clasico.

Mbappe can be considered a doubt for both of those matches, while France will also be waiting anxiously for an update ahead of the 2026 World Cup.