Antonio Rudiger makes Real Madrid contract decision as Man City star 'explores' Bernabeu move

By Ben Sully | 19 May 2026 00:43 , Last updated: 19 May 2026 00:43

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly reached an agreement over a new contract with the Spanish giants.

Rudiger's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, leaving him at risk of becoming a free agent in the summer.

However, according to AS, Rudiger has agreed terms with Real Madrid over a new one-year deal to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2027.

Rudiger was keen to make it a two-year contract, but he has accepted Real Madrid's policy of only offering one-year extensions to players over 30.

The 33-year-old, who has made 182 appearances for Los Blancos, has previously turned down proposals from Saudi Arabia, believing that he still has much to offer in a Real Madrid shirt.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Gvardiol's camp 'exploring' Real Madrid move

Another report by the same newspaper claims that Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has been offered to Real Madrid ahead of the summer window.

Gvardiol's representatives are said to be 'exploring potential destinations', and Real Madrid appears to be one of the clubs on the defender's radar.

From Real Madrid's perspective, they are long-term admirers of the Croatia international, but are not actively pursuing a transfer at this stage.

There is also significant doubt as to whether Man City will be open to selling a player they paid €90m (£77m) to sign from RB Leipzig in 2023.

Gvardiol's next steps could be influenced by the expected departure of Man City boss Pep Guardiola at the end of the season.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid's central defensive situation

The Citizens are not the only major European club set to start next season with a new manager, with Jose Mourinho set to replace Alvaro Arbeloa in the Real Madrid dugout ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Mourinho wants to bring in reinforcements ahead of his second spell in charge, and the centre of Real Madrid's backline is one area he will surely look to strengthen.

David Alaba is set to become a free agent this summer, Raul Asencio has been linked with a move away, and Eder Militao's injury struggles have raised doubts over his ability to be a key player in the long term.

That leaves Rudiger and Dean Huijsen as Real Madrid's first-choice central defensive pairing and highlights a lack of depth in that area of the pitch.