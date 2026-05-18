Preview: Audax Italiano vs Barracas Central - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 18 May 2026 23:11

Audax Italiano host Barracas Central on Tuesday, May 19, from 23:00 BST, in the fifth matchday of Group G of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana.

The match will be played in Santiago and is a crucial fixture for the Chilean side, who arrive third in a tightly contested group - Vasco da Gama and Olimpia lead with seven points apiece, while Audax Italiano have four and Barracas Central sit on three.

Match preview

Audax Italiano come into this match needing to recover ground in Group G after suffering a 2–1 defeat to Vasco da Gama on matchday four, where the Chilean side initially took the lead through an own goal from Uruguayan defender Alan Saldivia before the Brazilian outfit responded with goals from Claudio Spinelli, via the penalty spot, and Matheus Franca within a devastating 10-minute spell.

That defeat left Audax in third place on four points, meaning they remain in contention for qualification but can no longer afford any further slip-ups at home, especially with matchday five expected to play a decisive role in shaping the group standings as Olimpia simultaneously host Vasco da Gama in another crucial clash between the top two sides.

Audax also have recent experience against Barracas Central in this competition after the reverse fixture at the Estadio Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia on April 29 ended in a heated 1–1 draw, with Rodrigo Bogarín giving the Argentine side the lead in the 41st minute before Fabian Loyola rescued a point for the visitors deep into stoppage time in the 90th+5th minute.

Ahead of that reverse fixture, the pre-match data gave Audax Italiano a 38.18 per cent chance of victory compared to 33.46 per cent for Barracas Central and 28.39 per cent for a draw, with a 1–0 home win considered the most likely outcome at 11.56 per cent, although the game eventually finished 1–1, a result that had been assigned a 13.16 per cent probability.

© Iconsport / Nestor J. Beremblum/Alamy

Barracas Central, meanwhile, arrive at the bottom of Group G but still mathematically alive in the competition after suffering a 2–1 home defeat to Olimpia on matchday four, where Alex Franco scored a late winner for the Paraguayan side.

The Argentine outfit are still searching for their first victory in the 2026 Copa Sudamericana after collecting three points from three draws and one defeat, but the group remains finely balanced with Vasco da Gama and Olimpia level on seven points, Audax on four and Barracas on three, meaning a win in Santiago would significantly revive their qualification hopes.

Barracas Central have also developed a strong tendency to draw matches in recent weeks, with their form across all competitions featuring several tightly contested results including 1–1 against Racing Club, goalless draws with Belgrano, Olimpia and Vasco da Gama, although they have also fallen to 2–1 defeats against both Sarmiento and Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana.

Audax Italiano Copa Sudamericana form:

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Audax Italiano form (all competitions):

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Barracas Central Copa Sudamericana form:

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Barracas Central form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Audax Italiano are expected to set up in a familiar system, with Tomas Ahumada in goal and a defensive line of Enzo Ferrario, Marcelo Ortiz and Daniel Pina.

Paolo Guajardo and Esteban Matus are expected to operate as wide midfielders, with Marco Collao and Federico Mateos providing the central axis, while further forward, Michael Vadulli should have licence to link play between Diego Coelho and Giovanni Chiaverano.

The Chilean side must improve their efficiency at home, particularly after the defeat to Vasco - maintaining greater control of the game and avoiding the defensive lapses that cost them dearly on the previous matchday will be key priorities.

Barracas Central are expected to line up with Juan Espinola in goal, supported by a back three of Nicolas Caparo, Fernando Tobio and Nicolas Demartini.

Damian Martinez and Rodrigo Insua should provide width on either flank, while Dardo Miloc and Ivan Tapia manage the midfield - in attack, Tomas Porra, Facundo Bruera and Norberto Briasco are expected to lead the Argentine side's offensive threat.

Barracas are yet to win in the group, but their ability to keep matches tight and low-scoring could trouble Audax — particularly if they succeed in breaking up the game's rhythm and limiting their hosts' attacking production.

Audax Italiano possible starting lineup:

Ahumada; Ferrario, Ortiz, Pina; Guajardo, Collao, Mateos, Matus; Vadulli; Coelho, Chiaverano

Barracas Central possible starting lineup:

Espinola; Caparo, Tobio, Demartini; Martinez, Miloc, Tapia, Insua; Porra, Bruera, Briasco

We say: Audax Italiano 1-1 Barracas Central

Audax Italiano face this fixture knowing a win is essential to stay alive in Group G, but Barracas Central have already demonstrated they can drag the contest into a difficult, low-scoring affair.

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1–1, and the statistical profile of that fixture also pointed to a balanced, tight encounter with a strong probability of under 2.5 goals.

Given the context, the pressure on both sides, and the recent form of each team, a draw again appears the most likely outcome — though Audax should carry greater initiative by virtue of home advantage and their need for three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.