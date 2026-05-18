Preview: Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 18 May 2026 22:43 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 22:46

La Bombonera will host one of the most decisive fixtures of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage on Tuesday, as Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro meet in matchday five of Group D. This clash could all but seal Raposa's place in the last 16. The Minas Gerais side sit second with seven points, while the Argentines are just behind on six and under pressure to win.

Pressure is mounting on Boca Juniors and Claudio Ubeda after a difficult month, which included defeats to Cruzeiro and Barcelona de Guayaquil in the Libertadores, as well as elimination by Huracan in the Apertura at La Bombonera. With his future under threat, Ubeda is treating the remaining group-stage matches as must-win encounters.

Match preview

The defeat to Cruzeiro at the Mineirao on April 29 marked the start of Boca Juniors' worst run of the season. Until then, they had lost just one match in 2026 and were enjoying a period of stability under Ubeda. From that game onwards, however, the situation changed dramatically for the Argentines.

On the next Libertadores matchday, Boca were beaten 1-0 by Barcelona de Guayaquil, further increasing the pressure. During the match, goalkeeper Leandro Brey suffered a fractured rib after a collision in the box and left the pitch in tears. Veteran Javier Garcia, 39, had to come on after more than two years without an official appearance.

In addition to the defeat in Ecuador, Boca will also be without Santiago Ascacibar for Tuesday's clash. The midfielder was sent off in the second half and will serve an automatic suspension against Cruzeiro. His absence is especially damaging, as Ascacibar has been the key figure providing defensive balance in midfield.

The low point of Boca's crisis came on May 9, with elimination to Huracan in the Apertura 2026. Boca lost 3-2 in extra time at La Bombonera, despite finishing the match with two extra men. Lautaro Di Lollo conceded two decisive penalties, and the stadium atmosphere was defined by silence, jeers, and an angry home crowd.

After the match, Ubeda spoke openly about the pressure on his staff and players during this crucial stretch of the group stage. Boca head into the game needing a win to keep their qualification hopes in their own hands.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Cruzeiro arrive at La Bombonera in a contrasting position. Since Artur Jorge took charge, the side have found tactical organisation, defensive balance, and competitive consistency. The Portuguese coach took over during a difficult period in the Brasileiro and quickly reshaped the squad.

The improvement has been evident in their Libertadores campaign. Cruzeiro have won two matches at the Mineirao, drawn away at Universidad Catolica, and suffered only one defeat in the competition. This strong run of form has restored confidence and put the Raposa in a commanding position in the race for a last-16 spot.

The victory over Boca at the Mineirao was the highlight of Cruzeiro's campaign so far. In front of more than 59,000 supporters, Cruzeiro produced an intense performance and capitalised on Adam Bareiro's first-half dismissal. The decisive goal came in the 82nd minute from Neiser Villarreal.

On the following matchday, Artur Jorge adopted a more measured approach against Universidad Catolica in Santiago. Despite a goalless draw, Cruzeiro remained firmly in contention for top spot and showed maturity in managing away fixtures. The side arrive in Buenos Aires knowing a draw would be a good result, but aware that a win would all but seal qualification.

Matheus Pereira remains Cruzeiro’s main creative force. The number 10 leads his side in key passes this season and stood out against Boca, despite aggressive marking from the Argentines. The match at the Mineirao was marked by a tense atmosphere, hard tackles, relentless goading, and post-match confrontations.

La Bombonera again looms as a significant emotional factor in this rematch. Cruzeiro will need to withstand early Boca pressure and stay focused in the opening minutes, when the home side typically increase the tempo with the crowd behind them.

Boca Juniors Copa Libertadores form:

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Cruzeiro Copa Libertadores form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Boca Juniors approach the match with significant squad issues. Alongside the suspended Santiago Ascacibar, Adam Bareiro remains sidelined after suffering a right thigh muscle injury during the defeat to Huracan.

Additionally, the injury list features key names such as Edinson Cavani, Rodrigo Battaglia, Ander Herrera, Carlos Palacios and goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin, who is out for the season with a serious knee injury.

The defence is also under pressure following the Apertura exit. Lautaro Di Lollo, who conceded two penalties against Huracan, is expected to keep his place in the starting XI due to a lack of alternatives, but he is experiencing a difficult spell.

In attack, Exequiel Zeballos is set to partner Miguel Merentiel, forming a more mobile front line to challenge the Cruzeiro defence.

Cruzeiro travel to Buenos Aires without Keny Arroyo, who serves an automatic suspension after being sent off in the draw against Universidad Catolica. The setback reduces their attacking threat on the right, but Artur Jorge has an alternative who has already proved decisive against Boca.

Neiser Villarreal, scorer of the winner at the Mineirao, is expected to start. In goal, 20-year-old Otavio continues after replacing Cassio following knee surgery, impressing with assured performances.

Matheus Pereira remains Cruzeiro's technical leader. In the first leg, he evaded the physical marking of Leandro Paredes and orchestrated the team's attacking play, directly contributing to the decisive goal.

Kaio Jorge leads the attack, Fabricio Bruno anchors the defence, and Gerson provides balance in midfield. This spine, assembled by Artur Jorge, has been crucial to Cruzeiro's consistency this season.

Boca Juniors possible starting lineup:

Brey; Weigandt, Di Lollo, Costa, Blanco; Paredes, Delgado, Aranda; Zeballos, Merentiel, Gimenez

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; Fagner, Bruno, Jesus, Kaiki; Romero, Gerson; Neiser, Pereira, Christian; Jorge

We say: Boca Juniors 1-1 Cruzeiro

Boca Juniors enter the match under pressure from a poor run, key absences and defensive instability, with Claudio Ubeda's position increasingly under scrutiny. La Bombonera should raise the team's intensity, but doubts linger over their current form.

Cruzeiro, meanwhile, arrive well organised under Artur Jorge. With Matheus Pereira orchestrating play and Kaio Jorge as the main attacking threat, Raposa will look to press Boca's build-up and strike on the counter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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