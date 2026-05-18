Arsenal equal two Premier League records as Bukayo Saka emulates Thierry Henry in Burnley victory

By Ben Knapton | 18 May 2026 22:34

Arsenal equalled another two Premier League records in their nervy 1-0 victory over Burnley at the Emirates on Monday evening.

In their final home match of the 2025-26 campaign, the Gunners were widely expected to overcome their already-relegated foes and take a huge step towards Premier League glory.

Mikel Arteta's men did get the job done, albeit in nail-biting circumstances, as Kai Havertz's first-half header from a Bukayo Saka corner made the difference.

The Germany international was then fortunate not to see red in the second half for a high tackle on Lesley Ugochukwu, as Paul Tierney and the VAR room decided that his studs-up challenge did not amount to serious foul play.

Havertz was swiftly hooked for Viktor Gyokeres, who helped Arsenal see out what could prove to be a title-winning victory, if Manchester City fail to overcome Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Arsenal score set-piece goal in 19th different Premier League match in 2025-26

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal and set-piece records have gone hand in hand during the 2025-26 season, and Havertz's header means that the Gunners have now scored a dead-ball goal - excluding penalties - in 19 different top-flight matches this term.

In doing so, Arsenal equalled the record for the most Premier League games with a set-piece goal in a 38-game season - one which they could break away to Crystal Palace on the final day.

Furthermore, Monday's win was the sixth Premier League game this season in which Arsenal did not face a single shot on target, another joint-record in the competition since 2003-04.

If Man City emerge victorious and end Bournemouth's 16-game league unbeaten run at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, Arsenal will need to win at Selhurst Park to be sure of their first title in 22 years.

However, Arteta's charges will go to bed five points clear of the Citizens at the top of the Premier League table, and also waiting to see how the news of Pep Guardiola's imminent exit might impact their title rivals.

Bukayo Saka emulates Thierry Henry as David Raya equals David Seaman

© Imago

As well as Arsenal's collective achievements on Monday evening, both Saka and goalkeeper David Raya stood out for individual feats.

The latter - who has already won the Premier League Golden Glove - had little to do in between the sticks as he collected his 19th clean sheet of the season, the joint-most for Arsenal in one season in the competition.

The Spaniard has drawn level with David Seaman, who also registered 19 shut-outs in the 1993-94 and 1998-99 seasons, neither of which saw Arsenal win the title.

Meanwhile, Saka's helper for Havertz marked the Englishman's 50th assist in the Premier League, and he is now just the third Arsenal player to provide a half-century of goals and assists in the competition after Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

Furthermore, at 24 years and 255 days old, Saka is the second-youngest player to hit that 50-50 landmark in the Premier League, only older than Wayne Rooney.

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