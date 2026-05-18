Hamburg confirm plans to open talks with Tottenham for Croatian defender

By Saikat Mandal | 18 May 2026 20:15

Hamburger SV have confirmed their intention to open talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the future of Luka Vuskovic.

The 19-year-old joined Spurs in the summer of 2025 for a fee believed to be around £12m, but was immediately loaned to Hamburg in search of regular first-team football.

That decision has paid off handsomely, with the young centre-back enjoying a superb 2025-26 campaign in the Bundesliga, making 28 appearances and scoring six goals — an outstanding return for a defender of his age.

It comes as little surprise, therefore, that Hamburg are eager to keep him for another season, especially with Vuskovic himself having openly expressed his desire to remain at the German club on loan.

Tottenham, however, are expected to assess the situation carefully, particularly with the club still fighting to secure Premier League survival, sitting 17th in the table and needing at least a draw against Chelsea to mathematically guarantee safety.

Hamburg plan for Luka Vuskovic

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

It has long been suggested that Spurs hold Vuskovic in extremely high regard and view him as a major part of their long-term plans, regardless of the division they find themselves in next season.

Hamburg Sporting director Claus Costa said, as quoted by The Standard: “We would like to expressly thank all six players for their performances and their commitment to the club.

“Fabio [Vieria] and Luka certainly stand out as key players of the past season, but all the loaned players also contributed to us achieving our season goal ahead of schedule in our first year back in the Bundesliga.

“Regarding a possible future with HSV, we will be holding talks with the various parties in the coming days.”

At present, there is no agreement in place between Hamburg and Tottenham over an extension, but discussions are now expected as the German club explore the possibility of retaining him.

A host of clubs eyeing for Luka Vuskovic?

© Imago

Vuskovic’s breakout campaign has naturally attracted attention from elsewhere, with Liverpool reportedly among the clubs monitoring his situation as part of their defensive rebuild.

With Joe Gomez potentially departing and Virgil van Dijk entering the latter stages of his career, Liverpool are expected to strengthen at centre-back, and the Croatian would represent an exciting long-term option.

Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked, while Barcelona are reportedly among admirers who believe a fee in the region of £52m could test Tottenham’s resolve.