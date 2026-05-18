Premier League Gameweek 37
Chelsea
May 19, 2026 8.15pm
Stamford Bridge
Spurs

Team News: Chelsea vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Chelsea vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media

Playing their final home match of the Premier League season and their first game since the appointment of Xabi Alonso, Chelsea host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, while Spurs will secure their top-flight status at the expense of West Ham United if they win in the capital.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA vs. TOTTENHAM

CHELSEA

Out: Jesse Derry (head), Estevao Willian (hamstring), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: Joao Pedro (leg), Levi Colwill (fitness), Romeo Lavia (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Cucurella; Palmer, Neto; Delap

TOTTENHAM

Out: Dominic Solanke (hamstring), Ben Davies (ankle), Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Cristian Romero (knee)

Doubtful: Guglielmo Vicario (hernia)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

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