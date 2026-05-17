Xabi Alonso appointed Chelsea manager, six reasons for Spaniard's arrival outlined, contract length revealed

By Darren Plant | 17 May 2026 10:15

Chelsea have announced that Xabi Alonso has been appointed as the club's new manager.

In the hours after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final, it became apparent that major developments had been taking place behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

Despite suggestions earlier in the week that Chelsea were planning to announce a permanent successor to Liam Rosenior by the middle of June, it was widely claimed that Alonso could be revealed as the new Blues boss as soon as Sunday or Monday.

With the Spaniard all but confirming the move with a post on X, it then only became a matter of time before Chelsea formally announced the arrival of the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid manager.

At 9am, BST, on Sunday morning, Chelsea took that step, revealing that they had handed the 44-year-old a contract until 2030.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Chelsea outline six reasons for Alonso appointment

In a statement on their official website, Chelsea talked up the credentials of the ex-Liverpool midfielder as they expressed the feeling that they had pulled off a coup in attracting Alonso to West London.

Chelsea said that 'his appointment reflects the Club’s belief in his broad set of experiences, coaching quality and game model, leadership attributes, character and integrity, which were key to the decision to ask him to help lead the next phase of Chelsea’s journey.

'He is regarded not only as an outstanding football coach, but also as a proven leader and partner across a number of areas essential to the demands of driving the team.'

On his decision to move to Chelsea, Alonso said: "Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club.

"From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

"There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies."

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Have Chelsea hinted at Alonso influence over transfers?

There have been Chelsea managers under BlueCo that have essentially been left to coach whichever players are signed by the recruitment team.

In this instance, however, Alonso has been appointed as the club's manager, rather than head coach, and Chelsea have specifically described their relationship as a "collaboration".

As such, the assumption is that Alonso - who won 17 pieces of silverware as a player and lifted three trophies as head coach of Bayer Leverkusen - will advise which players that he would like to be added to his first-team squad.

Alonso is back in work for the first time since his 34-game stint with Real Madrid, where he still won 24 times and his stock remains intact given that Los Blancos' seemingly deep-rooted issues have not improved since his departure.