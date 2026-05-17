Premier League Gameweek 37
Chelsea
May 19, 2026 8.15pm
Stamford Bridge
Spurs

Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Tottenham: Joao Pedro, Estevao latest

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Pedro concern, Estevao latest: Chelsea injury, suspension list vs. Spurs
© Imago / Every Second Media

Reeling from an all-too familiar FA Cup final defeat, Chelsea return to Premier League duty at home to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening.

The Blues put up a good fight against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, but their efforts were not enough as Antoine Semenyo's effort condemned them to a fourth-straight loss in the FA Cup showpiece.

Calum McFarlane's men are now at increasing risk of missing out on European football altogether, sitting ninth in the Premier League table with the potential to drop down lower depending on results on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Tottenham, who could secure survival at Stamford Bridge if the result of Newcastle United vs. West Ham United goes their way.

Joao Pedro

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: May 19 (vs. Tottenham)

Joao Pedro appeared to tweak a thigh muscle early on in the FA Cup final, but he soldiered on until the 86th minute, at which point he could not continue.

The nature and severity of the Brazilian's problem is unclear, but the tight turnaround makes him a huge doubt for the visit of Spurs.

Estevao Willian

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Estevao Willian has already been ruled out for the rest of the season with the hamstring injury he picked up in April, and the winger will not be risked for the World Cup by Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti either.

Jamie Gittens 

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens was on the cusp of returning from one hamstring injury before sustaining another in early April, and there is no timeframe on the attacker's return.

Jesse Derry

© Imago / APL

Status: Out

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: Next season

Teenage starlet Jesse Derry's first Premier League start ended in the cruellest possible fashion, as he was stretchered off against Nottingham Forest following a clash of heads with Zach Abbott.

The 18-year-old is making positive progress in his recovery, but he will not play again this season.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea remain without the banned Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is currently contesting a four-year suspension for alleged doping offences.

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