Michael Carrick issues Elliot Anderson verdict before Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest

By Seye Omidiora | 17 May 2026 04:53 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 04:53

Michael Carrick has heaped praise on Elliot Anderson ahead of Manchester United's Premier League lunchtime fixture with Nottingham Forest.

Sunday's fixture with Forest will mark the former midfielder's final home match as interim boss before his expected announcement as permanent head coach on a two-year deal.

The Englishman has instigated a revival in the second half of the season after replacing Ruben Amorim in January, guiding the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League table.

Carrick has now praised one of the club's reported summer targets, who could be featuring as an opposition midfielder at Old Trafford for the last time.

Carrick lauds Forest star Anderson amid continued United links

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

The 23-year-old England international has enjoyed a stellar campaign on Trentside, helping the Tricky Trees reach the semi-finals of the Europa League before falling just short of the showpiece event.

"I think he's a big part of their team," said the Man Utd boss via the Daily Mail. "He offers so much and they've got a really talented and dangerous team.

"They've had a good season to get to the (Europa League) semi-finals and just fall short. But you can see obviously he is an important part of their team."

However, the pursuit of the versatile maestro will not be straightforward, as divisional rivals Manchester City appear favourites to sign him in a deal that could exceed £100m.

Old Trafford rebuild looms ahead of crucial summer window

© Imago / SOPA Images

The impending departure of Casemiro and the possible exit of Manuel Ugarte stress the scale of the midfield rebuild Carrick will face over the coming months.

Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali are United's alternative options should they lose out to their local rivals in the race for Anderson.

With Bruno Fernandes no longer given a deep midfield remit and doubts remaining about playing Mason Mount in a two-man midfield, Kobbie Mainoo is effectively United's only sustainable option to partner the exiting Casemiro.

That dearth of options in that area has prompted the Red Devils to beef up the numbers in the middle of the park, and fans at Old Trafford may get a first-hand look at Anderson on Sunday.