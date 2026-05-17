Bayern Munich transfer latest: Anthony Gordon still No. 1 target as Bundesliga champions 'play down' interest in £30.5m-valued forward

By Seye Omidiora | 17 May 2026 03:12

Bayern Munich reportedly view Atalanta attacker Charles De Ketelaere purely as a backup option to Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

The German heavyweights are working to restructure their attacking options ahead of the 2026-27 campaign following a dominant domestic season under Vincent Kompany.

The Bundesliga champions are reportedly keen to inject more dynamism into their frontline as they look to retain their crown and push further in the Champions League next term.

While several high-profile names across Europe have been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena, the club's recruitment team has been forced to establish a clear hierarchy of targets.

De Ketelaere only an 'alternative' to priority target Gordon

© Imago

According to German transfer pundit Christian Falk via Football Italia, the interest from the German giants has been heavily overstated by the Italian media as negotiations continue for their primary targets.

Reports from Italy had suggested that the Bundesliga heavyweights were actively pursuing a permanent deal for the 25-year-old Belgium international following his decent-to-good form in Bergamo.

De Ketelaere has contributed eight goals in 29 Serie A appearances, behind only Nikola Krstovic (15) and Gianluca Scamacca (11), highlighting the Belgian's decent-to-good season.

However, the Allianz Arena hierarchy remain firmly focused on securing Gordon from St James' Park, with discussions between the relevant parties understood to be progressing behind the scenes.

How Gordon prioritisation impacts Bayern's summer transfer plans

© Imago / Vitalii Kliuiev

The decision to finalise a move for Gordon over De Ketelaere underlines Kompany's desire for a more natural wide player.

The England international offers a more explosive profile on the left flank, which contrasts with the central and versatile attacking midfield role occupied by the Belgian.

Newcastle's steep £80m valuation of their star asset remains a significant financial hurdle for the German outfit as they look to manage their overall wage bill responsibly.

Should the Tyneside club refuse to lower their financial demands, Bayern may yet be forced to revisit cheaper alternatives like De Ketelaere later in the window.

While the above source did not state a possible transfer fee, the Atalanta man is valued at €35m (30.5m) by Transfermarkt, although he has two years left on his current deal.