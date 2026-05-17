Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including Roma vs. Lazio, Juventus vs. Fiorentina

By Seye Omidiora | 17 May 2026 00:15

Today's Serie A predictions and previews include every side in the division, with the Derby della Capitale between Roma and Lazio and Juventus vs. Fiorentina headlining a packed Sunday.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Champions League-chasing Como welcome 13th-placed Parma to Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia for their penultimate Serie A fixture of an outstanding season.

After the preceding chaos and scheduling uncertainty, Sunday’s fixture will kick off at midday in Italy, with the Rome derby between Roma and Lazio, Genoa versus AC Milan, Juventus against Fiorentina and Napoli’s trip to Pisa taking place simultaneously due to the battle to play in next season’s Champions League.

We say: Como 2-0 Parma

Como should have enough control and urgency to edge this contest, especially with Champions League qualification still within reach and Parma having little left to fight for.

Fabregas’s side may not overwhelm their visitors, but their recent defensive discipline could prove decisive in a routine home win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Como vs. Parma, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

Without a victory over Napoli in four decades, relegated Pisa welcome dethroned Serie A champions Napoli in Sunday’s penultimate round.

After so much uncertainty surrounding this weekend’s fixtures, Antonio Conte’s men travel to the Tuscany region for their midday fixture, aiming to seal Champions League qualification.

We say: Pisa 0-2 Napoli

The mood may be one of disappointment in the Napoli dressing room, but beating a demotivated Pisa is the minimum expectation for the out-of-form visitors.

With success guaranteeing Champions League football for Conte’s men, they ought to welcome the prospect of facing a side with nothing to play for in Sunday’s penultimate fixture.

> Click here to read our full preview for Pisa vs. Napoli, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

With a place in next season's Champions League potentially slipping through their grasp, AC Milan will visit Genoa for a crucial Serie A clash at Stadio Ferraris on Sunday.

Having let several other teams back into the mix with a woeful run of results, the Rossoneri must win their final two matches to confirm a seat at Europe's top table.

We say: Genoa 2-2 AC Milan

Milan have been shambolic since mid-March - leaking both goals and points at an alarming rate - so a tough trip to Marassi is not ideal when their top-four spot is at serious risk.

Free from any pressure, Genoa have won five of their last eight home matches, and they can dent the Rossoneri's Champions League dreams by holding out for a draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Genoa vs. Milan, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport

Two wins away from a place in next season's Champions League, Juventus will play the final home game of their 2025-26 campaign when Fiorentina pay a visit on Sunday.

Only three points separate the second to fifth-ranked clubs in Serie A, and Juve sit third before the penultimate matchday.

We say: Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina

Between them, these sides have kept 12 clean sheets in their last 18 Serie A matches, so a fairly tight contest could be on the cards.

Juventus have more firepower and greater motivation; now mathematically safe and waiting for the summer, Fiorentina's recent tally of one goal from four games says it all.

> Click here to read our full preview for Juventus vs. Fiorentina, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IPA Sport

Still vying for a place in next season's Champions League, Roma must meet city rivals Lazio in Sunday's Derby della Capitale.

Only three points separate four contenders in Serie A's tight top-four fight, and Roma sit fifth ahead of the penultimate matchday; however, the Biancocelesti need no motivation to beat their fiercest foes at Stadio Olimpico.

We say: Roma 2-1 Lazio

With momentum on their side, Roma will win the 164th Derby della Capitale to be played in Italy's top flight, thereby doing the league double over Lazio.

The Biancocelesti are still recovering from their dismal defeat in the Coppa Italia final, while their Giallorossi rivals are intent on claiming Champions League qualification.

> Click here to read our full preview for Roma vs. Lazio, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / LaPresse

Double winners Inter Milan will play their final home game of a highly successful season on Sunday, when they welcome relegated Hellas Verona to San Siro.

Crowned Serie A champions with three rounds remaining, Inter then added the Coppa Italia to their trophy cabinet in midweek, beating Lazio in their own backyard.

Inter's last loss was in the Derby della Madonnina more than two months ago, and - even if they are distracted by ongoing revelry in the black-and-blue half of Milan - another victory should be a formality.

Heading down to Italy's second tier with a whimper, goal-shy Verona also have a hopeless away record against the Nerazzurri.

> Click here to read our full preview for Inter vs. Verona, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Ipp

Atalanta BC will look to wrap up Conference League qualification when they welcome Bologna to the New Balance Arena for Sunday's Serie A encounter.

The visitors are the only team that can stop Atalanta from clinching seventh position, which has become an European spot following Inter's Coppa Italia final win over Lazio.

We say: Atalanta BC 1-2 Bologna

Having won six of their last eight Serie A games, Bologna should fancy their chances of taking three points from Sunday's contest, but we do think they will fail to obtain the margin of victory required to keep them in the race for Conference League qualification.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atalanta vs. Bologna, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Cremonese seek back-to-back Serie A wins for the first time since December as they travel to mid-table Udinese in Sunday’s penultimate round.

After a chaotic week that affected every team’s preparations, La Cremo’s visit to Bluenergy Stadium will take place simultaneously with that of their relegation rival Lecce.

We say: Udinese 2-0 Cremonese

Udinese’s home form in Serie A is far from encouraging — they have won just two of their last five and six from 18 overall — but Cremonese’s form on their travels is awful.

Having lost all but one of their nine away matches in 2026, another defeat could be in the offing in Udine despite their desperation for points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Udinese vs. Cremonese, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi

Lecce travel to Sassuolo in the penultimate gameweek of this year’s Serie A, aware that they could slip into the division’s bottom three if they slip up on Sunday.

The Salentini’s trip to Mapei Stadium after the league's chaotic scheduling gives the 17th-placed side a shot at securing their top-flight status for next season if they win and Cremonese suffer another defeat.

We say: Sassuolo 2-1 Lecce

Having won three home games in a row and five of the last six in Reggio Emilia, Sassuolo are backed to extend that run by notching a fourth consecutive victory despite Lecce’s desperation for a positive result against the Neroverdi.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sassuolo vs. Lecce, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Insidefoto

One point away from guaranteeing Serie A safety, Cagliari host mid-table Torino at Unipol Domus in their final home game of the season on Sunday.

Fabio Pisacane men missed the chance to secure survival last time out, losing 2-0 to Udinese, while their visitors emerged as 2-1 victors against Sassuolo.

We say: Cagliari 1-1 Torino

Cagliari need not go gung-ho for the win on Sunday given that only a point is required for survival, and Pisacane's side have our backing to obtain that point on home soil.

Torino come into the clash with just one loss from their last six games, but they have flattered to deceive on the road all season and have nothing to play for, so a low-key draw would suit Cagliari down to the ground.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cagliari vs. Torino, including team news and predicted lineups