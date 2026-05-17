Brentford vs Crystal Palace: Bees out to extend 69-year unbeaten run in final home game

By Ben Sully | 17 May 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 00:05

Brentford will have the chance to extend their 69-year unbeaten home run against Crystal Palace in Sunday's Premier League meeting at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees' European push has lost some momentum with a return of just one win from their last eight Premier League matches (D5, L2).

Keith Andrews's side fell to a heavy 3-0 defeat in their most recent outing against Manchester City, leaving them in eighth spot with two games left to play.

The positive news for Brentford is their current position has since become a Conference League qualification spot following Man City's FA Cup triumph.

The Bees still have work to do to secure at least a top-eight finish, with Chelsea, Everton, Fulham and Sunderland all hot on their heels.

Brentford could also upgrade to a Europa League spot, with two points seperating them from Brighton & Hove Albion in seventh and four points from Bournemouth in sixth position.

Brentford looking to extend 69-year unbeaten home run

Brentford know that a win in Sunday's meeting with Palace would see them take a significant step towards European qualification for the first time in the club's history.

While European football is the clear goal, the Bees also have the opportunity to extend their 69-year unbeaten record in home league games against the Eagles since losing 3-0 in December 1957.

In that period, the west London club have recorded three victories and three draws in six head-to-head home league meetings.

They prevailed by a 2-1 scoreline in their most recent encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium in August 2024, which came courtesy of goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Brentford out to avoid another final home game loss

While they boast a strong record at home against the Eagles, Brentford have lost their final home match in each of the last two seasons.

They fell to a 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United in their final home match in 2023-24, before they lost 3-2 to Fulham in their last home outing of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Bees are now looking to avoid losing their last home game in three consecutive campaigns for the first time since 2012-13.

Igor Thiago could have a key role to play if Brentford are to pick up a positive result, having scored 22 goals in 36 Premier League appearances.

The Brazilian is currently four points adrift of Manchester City's Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.