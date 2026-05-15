Brentford lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Keith Andrews aims for Champions League

By Lewis Nolan | 15 May 2026 22:55

Brentford head into their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday with the vast majority of their squad ready to feature.

One player that Keith Andrews knows he will be without will be Fabio Carvalho, who suffered an ACL injury in November, and will also miss the final game of the season against Liverpool.

The attacker may not have made it into the XI ahead of number 10 Mikkel Damsgaard, who will be expected to support an attack featuring Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara in wide areas.

Number nine Igor Thiago has been among the best centre-forwards in the division this campaign, and he will hope to score his 23rd goal of the league season.

Andrews could trust Yehor Yarmoliuk and Mathias Jensen in a double pivot, especially as the two started when the team beat West Ham United on May 2, the club's most recent victory.

Centre-backs Nathan Collins and Sepp van den Berg have started 30 and 29 league games respectively, and they are almost certain to be selected.

As for the defenders either side of those two, expect to see Michael Kayode on the right and Keane Lewis-Potter on the left, while there is no doubt about goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher's place in the lineup.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

> Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up for this match