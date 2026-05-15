Crystal Palace lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Oliver Glasner faces Conference League dilemma

By Lewis Nolan | 15 May 2026 22:48

Crystal Palace's penultimate Premier League game on Sunday against Brentford bears little significance on how the team's campaign will be judged.

Oliver Glasner will lead his players out in the Conference League final on May 27 against Rayo Vallecano, and his focus will be on securing European silverware.

However, with that match still some time away, it would not be surprising to see the majority of his first-team starters in the lineup on Sunday, including striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The number nine will need to be supported in attack by wide forwards Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino if he is to net a 12th Premier League goal of the season.

Elsewhere, Adam Wharton's passing range could be key in midfield, while Daichi Kamada's tenacity may also be important on the weekend.

Daniel Munoz has once again excelled as a right wing-back, and his counterpart Tyrick Mitchell has performed well from a defensive perspective on the left.

Maxence Lacroix has often been at the heart of Palace's three-man defence, and he could be supported by fellow centre-backs Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up for this match