Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Phil Foden stars in title-boosting Premier League win

By Oliver Thomas | 13 May 2026 22:00 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 22:00

The Premier League title race rolls on after Manchester City claimed a much-needed 3-0 home victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal.

A Citizens side without Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki and Nico O’Reilly in their starting lineup - with Pep Guardiola having one eye on Saturday's FA Cup final - entered half time with a two-goal leads courtesy of strikes from Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush; both goals assisted by Phil Foden including a sensational backheel for the former.

In the last three meetings between City and Palace at the Etihad Stadium, the team who scored the first two goals did not go on to win the game, but that unusual trend has now ended, with City wrapping up the win with a late second-half strike from Savinho.

Victory for Man City has reduced the gap at the top of the table to just two points, but the Citizens have no more games in hand on Arsenal and must rely on the Gunners slipping up in their final two games if they wish to lift the Premier League trophy.

Defeat for Crystal Palace, meanwhile, leaves Oliver Glasner’s men down in 15th place, five points behind the top half of the table with games against Brentford and Arsenal remaining.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Oliver Thomas live from the Etihad Stadium

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man City’s assignment was simple heading into this crucial contest: collect all three points to stay alive in the title race or hand rivals Arsenal the opportunity to seal top-flight glory before the final weekend of the season.

The Citizens were therefore under immense pressure to deliver a laser-focused performance against a Crystal Palace side who have caused them problems on several occasions in recent years – the Eagles scoring at least two goals in six of their previous seven visits to the Etihad.

Guardiola talked up the qualities of Glasner’s “top team” prior to kickoff, but his much-changed Man City side rose to the occasion and outperformed Palace exactly 14 years on from their first Premier League title triumph with THAT Sergio Aguero goal.

City, now unbeaten in 17 PL matches at the Etihad, are aware that the title race is still out of their hands despite beating Palace, and they will pray that either relegated Burnley or the Eagles can do them a huge favour in Arsenal’s final two league fixtures.

As for Palace, they are set for a mid-table finish, more specifically a bottom-half finish, in what has been an eventful campaign, particularly for outgoing boss Glasner who has just three more matches before departing in the summer.

The Eagles will understandably have one eye on the Conference League final in a fortnight’s time, but they will be keen to give Glasner a fitting send-off in what could prove to be his final Premier League season, unless he snaps up another English job this summer.

MAN CITY VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

Antoine Semenyo goal vs. Crystal Palace (32nd min, Man City 1-0 Crystal Palace)

Phil Foden with the backheel and Antoine Semenyo with the finish ? pic.twitter.com/CXpABEZrOB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2026

An exquisite no-look backheel from Phil Foden on the edge of the penalty area perfectly sets up Antoine Semenyo to slot a first-time right-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Omar Marmoush goal vs. Crystal Palace (40th min, Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace)

Ruthless from Manchester City as Omar Marmoush makes it 2-0! ? pic.twitter.com/OeOakr9Obn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2026

City double their advantage!

Josko Gvardiol scoops a delivery into the penalty box and it is cushioned down by Foden. The ball then falls into the path of Marmoush, who shoots on the turn and finds the back of the net.

Savinho goal vs. Crystal Palace (84th min, Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace)

Rayan Cherki charges forward for Manchester City and feeds it through to Savinho who finds the back of the net ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4oySb0HzFG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2026

Three goals and three points for Man City!

Substitute Rayan Cherki drives forward and rolls a perfectly-weighted through-ball in behind for Savinho, who manages to dig out a left-footed shot that nestles into the bottom corner - his first Premier league goal of the season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PHIL FODEN

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

It is fair to say that Phil Foden has had his fair share of struggles in recent months, but against Palace, he was handed his first Premier League start since the beginning of March and produced an eye-catching performance at the heart of Man City’s midfield.

The England international set up both of City’s goals in the first half and he created five chances in total, at least three more than any other player on the pitch. He was also tenacious at times in the middle, getting stuck into challenges and was not afraid to use his body to beat opponents. A much-needed positive performance for Foden.

MAN CITY VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 72%-28% Crystal Palace

Shots: Man City 14-6 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace

Corners: Man City 9-4 Crystal Palace

Fouls: Man City 10-6 Crystal Palace

BEST STATS

2 - Phil Foden provided two assists in the first half against Crystal Palace, making it the first time in his career that he has provided multiple assists in the first half of a Premier League match. Creator. pic.twitter.com/KbKkdUAEy6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Man City will now turn their attention to a record fourth successive FA Cup final as they lock horns with Chelsea in the Wembley showpiece on Saturday afternoon.

As for Crystal Palace, they are next in action on Sunday when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face top-six hopefuls Brentford in their penultimate Premier League match of the season.