Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man City: Robert Sanchez, Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho latest ahead of FA Cup final

By Darren Plant | 13 May 2026 09:44

Chelsea are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they square off against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

With the Blues now clear outsiders to secure European qualification through their position in the Premier League table, they are hoping that a shock win over Pep Guardiola's side can earn them a place in next season's Europa League.

Although Chelsea secured a 1-1 draw at Liverpool last time out, they face a team playing their fourth consecutive FA Cup final without a win in seven Premier League games under two difference head coaches.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Man City, who have not suffered defeat in a domestic fixture since losing to Manchester United on January 17.

Estevao Willian

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

After the hamstring injury that he sustained versus Manchester United last month, Estevao Willian has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Brazil international has since been left out of Brazil's preliminary squad ahead of the World Cup.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: May 16 (vs. Man City)

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez needed to be substituted during the second half against Nottingham Forest on May 4 after a clash of heads with Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Spaniard was subsequently ruled out of the Premier League fixture with Liverpool five days later, but he will expect to return to the squad for Saturday's showpiece fixture.

Jamie Gittens

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens has not made an appearance since the West Ham United game on January 31, and there is currently no set date for his return from a hamstring injury.

Benoit Badiashile

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: Unknown

Benoit Badiashile has been laid low by a mystery illness for a while, and it remains unclear when he may return to the squad.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: May 16 (vs. Man City)

Pedro Neto missed the last two matches with what has been described as a muscle injury. However, McFarlane suggested after the Liverpool game that the Portuguese could be in a position to return for the FA Cup final.

Jesse Derry

© Imago / APL

Status: Out

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: Next season

On his first Premier League start against Forest, Jesse Derry needed to be substituted before half time after a clash of heads.

While the winger is believed to be recovering well, the starlet has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: May 16 (vs. Man City)

Like Neto, Alejandro Garnacho was ruled out of the Liverpool game with the issue that prevented him from featuring against Forest.

However, it appears likely that he will return for the FA Cup final.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Last month, it was revealed that Mykhaylo Mudryk has taken his four-year ban for a positive drugs test to CAS, where he will launch an appeal against the punishment handed to him by the Football Association.