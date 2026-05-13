Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid a 'done deal' but club legend strongly opposes 63-year-old's return

By Matt Law | 13 May 2026 09:44 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 09:47

Jose Mourinho has reportedly reached an agreement with Real Madrid over a spectacular return to the club at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

A difficult season for Real Madrid will end without a major trophy, with Los Blancos falling short in the Copa del Rey and Champions League, while the capital giants have been unable to compete with Barcelona for the La Liga title this season.

Sunday's 2-0 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico left Real Madrid 14 points behind their rivals with only three games left, as the Catalan giants secured the title.

Alvaro Arbeloa is highly unlikely to continue as Real Madrid, and Mourinho has emerged as the favourite to replace the Spaniard for the 2026-27 campaign.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Mourinho has agreed a return to Bernabeu, with an announcement from the club expected next week.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Mourinho 'set' to return to Real Madrid this summer

Mourinho was previously in charge of Los Blancos between May 2010 and June 2013, winning three trophies, including the 2011-12 La Liga title.

The 63-year-old's contract with Benfica is due to expire at the end of next season, but he is set to leave the Portuguese giants this summer.

A return to Real Madrid for Mourinho would be controversial, and club legend Iker Casillas has strongly opposed a move for the Portuguese.

"I have no problem with Mourinho. He seems like a great professional to me. I don’t want him at Real Madrid. I think other coaches would be better equipped to coach at the club of my life. Personal opinion. Nothing more," Casillas wrote on X.

© Imago

Casillas 'does not want' Mourinho to return to Real Madrid

Casillas played under Mourinho at Real Madrid but he was dropped as number one in December 2012.

The 44-year-old is regarded as one of the most important players in Real Madrid's history, making 725 appearances for the club between 1999 and 2015.

Since leaving Real Madrid, Mourinho has been in charge of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, Fenerbahce and Benfica.

Mourinho's reputation has taken a hit in recent years, having previously been considered as the outstanding head coach in world football, but Perez remains a huge admirer, and a return to Bernabeu this summer is seemingly on the verge of being confirmed.