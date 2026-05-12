Real Madrid president Florentino Perez calls for elections, hits out at media and denies illness in bizarre press conference

Perez also dismissed any rumours that he may be unwell, reassuring those present that his health is in good shape.

"Some people have said I have terminal cancer. I’m still the president of Real Madrid and my company. I’m the president of a company which is a world leader in infrastructure, which has 170,000 employees and makes €50billion per year, and my health is perfect.

“Because I couldn’t be in both places if I didn’t have perfect health. I don’t know why that rumour has come up. Because if they tell me I have cancer, I’d have to go to an oncological centre for them to look at me.

"You think that if I went to an oncological centre and they’d seen me, it wouldn’t have appeared everywhere? It’s not true. They’ve invented it and that rumour has grown.”

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid's season goes from bad to the bizarre

Real Madrid's season has become mired in off-field issues in recent times, including Kylian Mbappe's impromptu break to Italy, which drew criticism from those who felt he should have continued his injury recovery in Madrid.

Then the news of a reported training ground slap by Antonio Rudiger on Alvaro Carreras was followed by an altercation between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde.

The latter sustained a concussion and the pair were both fined €500,000 (£432,000) for their roles in the incident.

To make matters worse for Real Madrid, Barcelona sealed the league title with a 2-0 win in Sunday's Clasico at Camp Nou.

Given recent events, Real Madrid supporters must have thought things could not get any worse, but Perez took it upon himself to put the club back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

What appeared to be an attempt to demonstrate his control, Perez's unusual press conference reflected a club in complete chaos and a rotten club culture.

Perez, who has not held elections since 2009, will surely win any election campaign given his power and influence in the Spanish capital, but his Donald Trump-like display in front of the media will not inspire fans with confidence that he can address the issues that need solving ahead of next season.