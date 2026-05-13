Wednesday’s La Liga predictions and previews including Alaves vs. Barcelona, Villarreal vs. Sevilla

By Ben Sully | 13 May 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 00:38

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's first game since winning the title against Alaves and Sevilla's away meeting with Villarreal.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Sevilla's battle to remain in La Liga will continue on Wednesday evening, when they welcome a Villarreal outfit that are in charge of third spot in the division.

The hosts are 13th in the La Liga table, three points ahead of 18th-placed Alaves, while Villarreal are third, six points ahead of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Sevilla

Villarreal's home record this season has been exceptional, and we are expecting the Yellow Submarine to put another three points on the board despite Sevilla's strong form.

> Click here to read our full preview for Villarreal vs. Sevilla, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Two teams with plenty on the line in the final stages of the La Liga season will lock horns on Wednesday evening, as Espanyol welcome Athletic Bilbao to RCDE Stadium.

Espanyol are currently 14th in the La Liga table, just two points above the relegation zone, while Athletic are ninth, one point behind seventh-placed Getafe.

We say: Espanyol 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

It remains to be seen whether Espanyol's winless run comes to an end before the season concludes, but we are finding it difficult to back the Catalan side to triumph here, with Athletic certainly strong enough to secure at least a point on their travels.

> Click here to read our full preview for Espanyol vs. Athletic Bilbao, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

European-chasing Getafe will welcome relegation-threatened Mallorca to Estadio Coliseum on Wednesday night, with both teams in need of the points.

Getafe are currently seventh in the La Liga table, five points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Mallorca are 15th, only two points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Getafe 1-1 Mallorca

It is difficult to back Mallorca with any real confidence here considering their struggles on the road this season, but we are expecting the Pirates to be good enough for a point against an out-of-form Getafe.

> Click here to read our full preview for Getafe vs. Mallorca, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Fresh from being confirmed as La Liga winners for the 2025-26 campaign, Barcelona will continue their domestic campaign away to relegation-threatened Alaves on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick's side secured the title with a 2-0 win over Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday, and they will now tackle an Alaves outfit that sit 18th in the La Liga table.

We say: Alaves 1-3 Barcelona

Alaves desperately need a positive result to boost their survival hopes, but Barcelona are simply flying at the moment, and we are expecting the champions to put another win on the board.

> Click here to read our full preview for Alaves vs. Barcelona, including team news and possible lineups