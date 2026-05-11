Marcus Rashford offered Man United lifeline by club legend as Barcelona weigh up £26m transfer decision

By Ben Knapton | 11 May 2026 17:07

Marcus Rashford still has something to offer to the Manchester United squad as speculation over his future heats up, a Red Devils legend has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The England international is currently celebrating becoming a La Liga winner with Barcelona, who sealed the title in style with a 2-0 victory over Clasico rivals Real Madrid on Sunday evening.

Rashford opened the scoring at Camp Nou with a sumptuous free kick, his 14th goal of the season in all competitions for Hansi Flick's side, whom he has also produced an identical number of assists for.

Barcelona have the option to make Rashford's loan deal permanent for £26m, but there is still no firm indication whether the Blaugrana will choose to keep the attacker on the books, especially with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha the first choices when fully fit.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, former Man United defender Gary Pallister expressed his belief that Rashford could reignite his Old Trafford career, but the biggest factor in the summer transfer saga will be "where his head's at".

Marcus Rashford could reignite Man United career, Red Devils legend says

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

“He's still a Manchester United player, so there could be a future," Pallister said. "It’s no secret that the relationship with him and [Ruben] Amorim wasn't there, but there was question marks over Marcus before he got there anyway.

“He didn't look as though he was happy playing, he hadn’t done for a couple of seasons, so you wonder where the player’s head’s at. I don't know the relationship that Michael's got with Marcus - maybe it's a very good one - and if he feels as though he can work with the player and get the very best out of him, then yeah, there's a chance that he comes back.

“But I don't know where Marcus's head is, as I say for a couple of seasons it didn't look as though he was at Manchester United, his body language wasn't great and his performances weren't great, so we know there's a player in there.

“But he's not starting week in week out for Barcelona, can you be happy doing that? I don't know. But I think it’s open for a return, and if Michael's the manager come the start of next season, then it's something he'll be talking through with the hierarchy and his coaches, and then probably Marcus himself.

“Whether he can find the form he was showing two or three years ago remains to be seen, but it's a conundrum. He said he's really enjoying life in Barcelona and he wants to make that move permanent. He can add to Manchester United's squad, but it depends where his head's at at the moment.”

What is the latest with Marcus Rashford's future?

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The domestic pressure is off Rashford and his Barcelona teammates for the remainder of the season, and the 28-year-old can now focus on playing his way into Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup squad.

However, Rashford will almost certainly have one eye on his club situation for 2026-27 too, and he has affirmed that he would choose to stay at Barcelona if given the choice this summer.

Whether the La Liga champions are prepared to pay the £26m to make that happen is another question entirely, though, as reports have claimed that Barcelona could instead try for another loan deal, which Man Utd may be hesitant to agree to.

Carrick is likely to lead Man United into next season, offering genuine hope of a reconciliation between Rashford and the club, which could be necessary if Barcelona and the Red Devils cannot find common ground on a transfer solution.

Gary Pallister was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetBrain.