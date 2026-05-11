Man City lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for huge Premier League clash in title race

By Oliver Thomas | 11 May 2026 16:35 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 17:02

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will hope to have Rodri at his disposal for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The Spanish midfield maestro returned to partial training last Friday after missing the previous three games with a groin issue, but he was not deemed ready to return to the Citizens squad for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Brentford.

A late call is set to be made on Rodri’s availability for Wednesday, and the same can be said for defender Josko Gvardiol who is back in first-team training after recovering from a tibial fracture that has kept him sidelined since January.

If Rodri is fit to return to the first XI, then he will presumably operate alongside captain Bernardo Silva in centre-midfield, but Tijjani Reijnders - who started against Brentford - Nico Gonzalez and Nico O’Reilly are also central options available to Guardiola.

O’Reilly is likely to continue at left-back, though, and Matheus Nunes is set to retain his spot at right-back, while Abdukodir Khusanov will hope to recover from a knock to take the place of Nathan Ake and partner Marc Guehi at centre-back.

Rayan Cherki should get the nod ahead of Phil Foden to continue in an attacking midfield position in between wingers Antoine Semenyo and in-form Jeremy Doku, who has scored four goals in his last three appearances.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has scored eight goals in just five Premier League outings against Palace and is expected to lead the line once again.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up against Manchester City