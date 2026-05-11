Arsenal’s final "difficult" Premier League challenge to claim title assessed after West Ham win leaves Man City behind

By Lewis Nolan | 11 May 2026 16:13

Arsenal must be cautious against Crystal Palace before believing they have won the Premier League title, former pro Stephen Warnock has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Gunners took a significant step towards claiming the league title on Sunday, beating West Ham United 1-0 in a controversial match.

Mikel Arteta's side now just need to win their final two games to make certain of finishing first, though they will face Crystal Palace in their final match of their league campaign on May 24.

Speaking to Sports Mole via BetWright, one of the UK's best betting sites, Warnock insisted that the head coach should not be celebrating just yet, saying: "If Crystal Palace were to go strong, I think it becomes a very difficult game for Arsenal.

"That's because of that feeling of wanting to get the title over the line, the pressure that comes with it, not wanting to slip up on the final day against a potentially strong opponent."

Arsenal will face Burnley on May 18 prior to their clash with Palace, though they will be expected to comfortably get past the Clarets.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal: Will Mikel Arteta beat Oliver Glasner?

Palace will host Arsenal on May 24, and that will be the final time that Oliver Glasner will take charge of the side at Selhurst Park.

However, the Eagles will play Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final three days after facing the Gunners, so they will almost certainly field a significantly weakened XI,

Warnock argued that Arsenal should ultimately have enough to get the better of Palace, when he told Sports Mole: "With Crystal Palace, how do they approach that game? Do they change their players? Do they rest a lot?

"Do they go into it thinking 'we want to be sharp, ready for the Conference League final?' I think the outcome of the match all hinges on that.

"But in the end, I think Arsenal should have enough. I think the feeling would be that this is their chance to go for it and really take the game to Crystal Palace."

Arteta's side emerged as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture in October 2025, and they have also won their last three clashes at Selhurst Park.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal vs. Burnley: Could Gunners slip up at the Emirates?

If Arsenal want to be in a position to win the title against Palace, they will need to beat Burnley at home this weekend, and many will view that as a relatively straightforward encounter.

Burnley are already relegated and are winless in their past 10 Premier League games, with the club losing on seven occasions.

Warnock struggled to see the Gunners facing many difficulties against the Clarets, telling Sports Mole: "I think Burnley will probably be a formality for Arsenal at home.

"People were saying a few weeks ago that it looked like it had fallen away from them, but since then, results changed and things happened and suddenly they're back in charge, and they will be against Burnley."

It should be noted that Manchester City only won 1-0 at Turf Moor on April 22, so perhaps the encounter could be more difficult than some imagine.

Stephen Warnock was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetWright, who provide Premier League Odds.