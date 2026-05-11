Liverpool transfer news: Reds step up pursuit of PSG forward 'clearly interested' in Anfield move

By Axel Clody | 11 May 2026 15:45

Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, with the France international reported to be increasingly receptive to the idea of a move to Anfield.

According to Le 10 Sport, the Reds are now "more insistent than ever" in their desire to land the 23-year-old this summer. The same outlet reports that Barcola is "clearly interested in the project proposed by the English club", while PSG have not ruled out selling should the player formally request a departure.

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Liverpool Eye Bradley Barcola

Barcola has delivered a solid campaign for the French champions, contributing 12 goals and seven assists from 46 appearances in all competitions. Despite those numbers, he remains the fourth-choice attacker in Luis Enrique's pecking order, with the Spanish manager preferring a front trio of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue for the biggest occasions.

That situation is understood to be frustrating the former Lyon winger, whose representatives have begun exploring a summer exit.

Liverpool had been tracking Barcola as far back as last summer, only to step back from a deal to preserve the development pathway for Rio Ngumoha. Twelve months on, the circumstances have shifted considerably, Ngumoha has established himself in the squad and Mohamed Salah's imminent departure has created a vacancy on the right flank that Arne Slot is eager to fill.

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Decision Yet to Be Made

The Times' Paul Joyce has corroborated Liverpool's interest, with Barcola understood to be under consideration alongside RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as Slot assesses multiple wide options.

PSG are publicly maintaining that Barcola is not for sale, though the club are said to be listening attentively behind the scenes. With just two years remaining on his contract, any interested party would likely need to table at least £61m to bring PSG to the negotiating table.

Barcola has not yet reached a definitive conclusion on his future and continues to weigh his options. He is nonetheless understood to be excited by the prospect of regular Premier League football — and in particular by the opportunity to assume a central role at Liverpool, something PSG have been unable to offer him on a consistent basis.