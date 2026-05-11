Liverpool transfer news: Defensive target opens door to summer move after Premier League admission

By Oliver Thomas | 11 May 2026 13:35

Liverpool have seemingly been handed a boost in their pursuit of signing Paris FC defender Moustapha Mbow this summer.

The Reds are expected to prioritise defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season, even though Ibrahima Konate is close to signing a contract extension at Anfield.

Konate’s centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk will turn 35 in July and injury-prone Joe Gomez has not been a first-team regular under head coach Arne Slot, while Giovanni Leoni is still recovering from a troublesome ACL injury.

Several centre-backs from across Europe have been linked with a move to Liverpool, including Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlottterbeck, Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven, Nottingham Forest’s Murillo and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jan Paul van Hecke.

Twenty-six-year-old Mbow is also believed to be on Liverpool’s radar, with the Merseysiders among several Premier League teams interested in his services, according to French news outlet RMC Sport.

While Liverpool have allegedly made an enquiry for Mbow, Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have already tabled offers for the former Senegal youth international.

© Iconsport

Mbow open to Premier League, Bundesliga move amid Liverpool links

Promoted Ipswich Town have also been credited with an interest in Mbow, who is under contract at Paris FC until June 2028, as have clubs in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

With the summer transfer window edging ever closer, Mbow has responded to speculation surrounding his future and has made his feelings clear on his career ambitions.

As quoted by Get French Football News, Mbow told reporters: “I have a contract with Paris FC. I want to play at the highest level here, but you never know in football.

"In any case, I am invested in the project. Everyone dreams of going to play in the Premier League and the Bundesliga.”

Who is in-demand Liverpool target Mbow?

Standing 6ft 4in tall, right-footed central defender Mbow has spent the last three years with Paris FC and was a key player in the team that secured promotion to Ligue 1 last season.

Known for his strong aerial ability, physical presence and composure in defence, Mbow has played 31 times for Paris FC in the French top flight this term, with the capital club currently sitting 11th in the table and 18 points clear of the relegation zone with just one game remaining.

While a summer exit is not guaranteed for Mbow, who ranks second in Ligue 1 for successful duels (69) and boasts a 94% pass completion rate, the defender may feel that a departure at this stage of his career before he enters his prime years could be the right decision to make.